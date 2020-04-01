Some self-care tips to keep your energy levels up while at home

You may not be leaving the house, but your face still needs to be nourished and cared for. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You may not be leaving the house, but your face still needs to be nourished and cared for. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is natural to feel gloomy when you are restricted to your home space. With nowhere to go, and a lot of uncertainty, you are bound to feel anxious, tired and upset from time to time. But how you deal with this crisis period depends a lot on your state of mind. As such, you need to feed yourself some healthy habits. Here are some self-care tips to keep in mind whenever you begin to feel low and tired. Read on.

Eat well

It is natural to feel hungrier than usual when you are working from home. And when you watch a family member snack on something, you feel the urge to eat it, too. But remember that your mood depends greatly on the kind of food you consume. So, instead of binge-eating sugary and feel-good foods, opt for healthier versions like home-cooked meals, salads, fruits and different types of vegetables. Even if you feel the boredom kick in, remember that ghar ka khaana will get you through this period in a better manner. Also remember that there is no need to try a new diet right now. Eating well and on time will suffice.

Work out

Yes the gyms are closed, and you have been asked to stay indoors. But that does not mean you stop exercising altogether. A good physical workout can elevate your mood in no time; even better if you have some upbeat music to listen to. If you are more comfortable with yoga, then try a few asanas before you begin the day. No matter what you do, try not to let the lethargy kick in. A fulfilling workout session can instantly put you in a good mind space, thereby enabling you to take on any kind of challenge.

Clock in quality hours of sleep — a minimum of eight hours every night. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Get good sleep

The work-from-home ritual may have been making people slightly more indiscipline. Just because there are no more long hours of commute, does not mean you can stay up late and squeeze in one more episode of your favourite show. It will do you no good when you are struggling to keep your eyes open while in the middle of a work assignment. It can also make you feel more resentful. So clock in quality hours of sleep — a minimum of eight hours every night. This way, when you wake up, you feel refreshed and energized to take on the day, and all the challenges.

Skincare

You may not be leaving the house, but your face still needs to be nourished and cared for. Do not take skincare for granted. Believe it or not, but when you take care of your appearance, you do feel good about it and this works for your mood, too. While healthy diet can make your skin glow, essential oils, moisturizers, and face creams will give a dull skin just the right boost by improving blood circulation. Find a routine for your skin and stick to it, every day, no matter what.

