‘Some pay for it, some have it naturally’: Mrunal Thakur hits back at body-shaming trolls

Mrunal Thakur has made her presence felt with some outstanding performances and her impeccable style. And now, the actor is serving fitness and strength goals as she recently posted a video of herself where she can be seen kickboxing with full vigour.

“Just a regular day,” she captioned the post. Take a look.

While the 29-year-old gathered applause for her agility, she also became the victim of trolls who body-shamed the actor. However, Mrunal isn’t the one to sit back and watch as she shut down the trolls with her epic responses.

“Back is like…MATKAA (pot),” a user wrote. Responding to the troll, she sarcastically wrote, “thank you Bhaiyya ji.”

Another user asked her to “reduce the lower part”. “Reduce the lower part natural looks better too fat illusion.”

Giving lessons on body positivity, she replied, “Some pay for it, some have it naturally. All we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too.”

Later, she posted an Instagram story to share her thoughts about the entire ordeal.

“Do you have any idea how hard I work to be fit? It’s my body type and I can’t really do anything. So, all I gotta do is flaunt,” the actor wrote.

