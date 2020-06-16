Some natural ways to give your hair a detox

Did you know about these natural DIY detoxes for the hair? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Did you know about these natural DIY detoxes for the hair? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Just like the body and its internal systems, the also hair needs a break and a detox from time to time. When we expose it to too much dirt, pollution, sunlight and dust, the hair starts to lose its natural shine. And all the chemical products that you add to the scalp to get rid of the grime, only ends up worsening its quality. This is why mothers and grandmothers always insist on using homemade, natural remedies for hair care. And, if you are looking for ways to give your hair a new lease of life, here are some simple DIY detoxes that you ought to know about. Read on.

Honey shampoo

Yes, you read that right. You can make yourself a honey shampoo at home, and it is a great way to detox your hair, too. For this, you will need one tablespoon of raw honey, three tablespoons of filtered water, and a little bit of an essential oil of your choice.

Begin by adding the honey to the water and then mix them well. Then, on your wet hair and scalp, apply the mixture and add the essential oil, too. Massage well and concentrate more on the scalp. Once you are done, rinse your hair off with cold or lukewarm water.

Honey is considered to be great for the hair, the skin and the overall health. It can keep the moisture locked in your tresses. While the transition may be a little weird in the beginning, from your regular shampoo to honey shampoo, you will notice that the difference is positive and pretty clear, too. Also, you will be doing your hair great service by avoiding the chemical pile-up on the scalp. The great thing about this detox shampoo is that you can use it whenever you think the hair needs a good washing.

Cucumber and lemon

Yes, they are edible foods that are mostly consumed as salads, but can also be considered for a quick and a natural hair clean-up. In summers, every Indian kitchen will stock up on both cucumbers and lemons. You can one large lemon and a medium sized cucumber, along with an essential oil of your choice. Peel both the lemon and the cucumber, and then cut them into small pieces. Add the essential oils to them and make a mixture. If you want to make a paste you can, provided the consistency is even, like your regular shampoo. Apply it on the scalp and rinse well after a few minutes. It will help you get rid of the scalp dirt, stickiness and greasiness. It also promises to promote healthy hair growth, and remove dandruff.

You can use it as often as you would use your regular shampoo.

Besides these external applications, you also need to consider that your diet affects your hair quality, too. If you want your hair to get detoxed, consume a lot of water and keep your diet as clean as possible. Have foods that are rich in protein and minerals.

