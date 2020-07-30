Some dos and don’ts to follow if you want your plants to last the monsoon months

Do not water the plants as often as you would in summers. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Do not water the plants as often as you would in summers. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The monsoons are here, which means you have to exercise some caution with regards to your health and of those around you. Additionally, you also must take care of your house and ensure that it does not become a breeding space for mosquitoes. Plant lovers and those who have a home garden would know that caring for plants becomes a task in monsoon. One of the reasons is water accumulation on the pots because of the rains. Here are some simple tips that you need to follow if you have many potted plants at home, and want to keep them safe.

* Where you place the potted plants is important. The thing about monsoon months is that it can start to rain abruptly. If your plant is placed somewhere where it will receive excess of rain water, you need to consider its position. Place it somewhere where it can receive adequate sunlight and just the right amount of water.

* Gardening enthusiasts will vouch for the fact that it important to mix the top soil every now and then, because if it is not too porous, the water will not seep in and reach the roots.

* It is also important that you keep a tab on insects and worms that may feed on the plant and harm it. Monsoon is anyway notorious for attracting insects. All insects except for earthworms need to be carefully removed. Earthworms, as we have learnt in school, are actually great for the soil.

* Do not water the plants as often as you would in summers. This is a no-brainer. If the plant receives too much of water, which it does in monsoon, it may gradually die. Only water it when you think the soil is dry and the leaves are starting to droop.

* Smaller and delicate plants need to be supported externally. Rains are usually accompanied by winds, and a strong gush could harm the plant. Avoid its breaking and falling by means of sticks and other such support structures.

