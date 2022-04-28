What does Soha Ali Khan do for skincare? Actor shares her everyday summer routine

Skincare routines ought to change with the changing weather. Healthy skin is, among other things, a reflection of overall wellness. With summers here, consider drinking ample water for good skin.

Soha Ali Khan says that with scorching heat and pollution, one is more susceptible to infections, skin problems, pimples, digestive problems, and so on. Additionally, taking care of your skin is essential in summer as minerals get washed away with sweat.

So, what does the actor-author do to take care of her skin? She shares some personal tips to a clear and radiant skin; read on.

Sunscreen

Rise in temperature, humidity, and heat can cause glands that are already active to become hyperactive, resulting in excessive sebum in the T-zone, itchy rashes, sunburn, wrinkles, and premature aging. Sunscreen is the most important thing. Use those that offer broad-spectrum and lip protection. Reduce your makeup routine as the temperature rises, and your skin will thank you.

Diet

Be mindful of your diet to maintain healthy, glowing skin. What we eat affects many aspects of our health which includes skin as well. According to published Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani texts, almonds improve skin health and can enhance radiance. Besides providing 15 nutrients, they also contain healthy fats and vitamin E which have anti-aging properties that may help to make your skin look better. Additionally, one must not miss having fresh vegetables and fruits in summer.

Beverages

Hydration is the key to staying healthy. The more you sweat, the faster you lose water. In addition to water, there are other summer drinks that satisfy thirst as well as keep your body cool. On a hot and humid summer day, a cool face mist also works great. Your skin will look fresh and dewy with it; it soothes sunburns and inflammation, too.

Aam panna (made from raw mangoes), jaljeera (made from cumin seeds), sattu sharbat (mixture of grounded pulses and cereals), buttermilk, coconut water, sugarcane juice, lemonade, watermelon juice, can refresh your body.

