‘Making movies, motherhood, and me time is multitasking mayhem’: Soha Ali Khan shares a day in her life

Everyone juggles numerous responsibilities on a regular basis — whether it is personal work or professional commitments.

As such, giving a peek into her ‘manic Monday’ was actor Soha Ali Khan who shared a video that simply summed up a day in her life. In it, she was seen wading through a long, tiring Monday that involved her to drop and pick up her daughter to and from school, working out, spending time with friends, travelling, shooting and more.

“It’s just another manic Monday,” Soha captioned the video. “Making movies, motherhood, and me time is multitasking mayhem! Welcome to a day in my life,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Interestingly, the post with more than 7,000 likes received appreciative comments with users expressing how relatable her post was.

One user shared, “Shade of every woman”, while another said, “Thank you for sharing this Soha. It shows all women are more or less in the same boat and we gotta have each other’s back. More power and happiness!”

Soha has been quite active on social media and regularly shares updates about her daily life — from fitness posts to family time.

Have too much on your plate?

Here are some general tips that can help

*It is good to start by setting realistic goals and dividing your time on priority basis.

*Group tasks together wherever possible.

*Have a steady pace.

*Avoid distractions.

*Rest when you think your body and mind need it.

