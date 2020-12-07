Soha Ali Khan on why your pet dog needs to lose that extra weight

Soha Ali Khan's pet Masti runs on the treadmill; here's why daily physical activity is important. (Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Soha Ali Khan and her love for dogs is evident from the actor’s Instagram account. She and her husband Kunal Kemmu often post pictures with their furry friends. Recently, amid the festivities, Soha took to Instagram to pen a note on why pet dogs also need to be physically fit, and how one can make sure that happens.

Here’s what the Rang De Basanti actor had to say.

“We all seem to have put on some weight during the Diwali festivities and now it’s time to lose it! A treadmill is actually a great way to shed unwanted weight for city dogs during a lockdown and it helps them fight weight-related disease and joint pain making their old age happier and more comfortable,” she said alongside a video of her pet Masti running on a treadmill.

The 42-year-old added that once pet dogs are put on the treadmill, it is important to not leave them unsupervised. “Monitor them carefully and take them off at the first sign of discomfort,” added Soha, who has often campaigned for animal rights.

Obesity is common in dogs and, much like in humans, is associated with a variety of ailments including orthopedic disease, diabetes mellitus, altered renal function, and respiratory dysfunction. A 2017 study led by researchers from the University of Liverpool showed that a weight-loss trial helped overweight dogs lose an average of 11 per cent of their body weight. Published in the journal PLOS ONE, the study observed that female dogs were found to lose more weight on average than male dogs.

While food is known to be the key to control weight, it is incomplete without exercise. Regular walks don’t just exercise the dog’s body but also provide crucial mental stimulation. While the amount of walking your dog needs, or wants, depends on their breed and general health, all dogs need to move and be physically active.

How to go about it?

Consult a vet about the best types of activities based on your pet’s breed, age, gender, and physical condition. You can also introduce new activities gradually to avoid injury. However, keep weather conditions in mind so that the dog does not become exposed to extreme weather-related conditions like heat stroke.

