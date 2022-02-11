scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 11, 2022
Must Read

Sobhita Dhulipala embraces her ‘South Indian hair in its natural glory’; check it out

The actor also flaunted 10 of her moles in the picture, writing that she did not have any makeup on

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 11, 2022 6:20:32 pm
Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita Dhulipala news, Sobhita Dhulipala hair, Sobhita Dhulipala South Indian hair, Sobhita Dhulipala roots, Sobhita Dhulipala interview, indian express newsAccording to the actor, beauty means "a mix of simplicity and a sense of self". (Photo: Instagram/@sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in which she embraced her roots. The actor, supposedly posing for a photoshoot by Vogue India — for which she is the February cover personality — wrote in the Instagram story that it is a “pleasure” to be able to “wear [her] South Indian hair in its natural glory”.

Take a look at the photo.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita Dhulipala news, Sobhita Dhulipala hair, Sobhita Dhulipala South Indian hair, Sobhita Dhulipala roots, Sobhita Dhulipala interview, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@sobhitad)

The 29-year-old, who has acted in Malayalam and Telugu films as well, seemed relieved to be able to flaunt her dense and thick hair, which appears to be naturally-tousled and wavy. In films and OTT shows, however, we have seen her with straight hair.

ALSO READ |Zendaya’s Madame Tussauds London wax statue leaves netizens divided; here are some reactions

The actor also flaunted 10 of her moles in the picture, writing that she did not have any makeup on. It is always encouraging to have celebrities talking about keeping it real on social media where, with the availability of many filters, it is natural to change the vocabulary of ‘beauty’.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Speaking with Vogue India, the actor talked about her “definition of beauty”, calling it “grace”, “a mix of simplicity and a sense of self”. She also said she is “on the path of finding love” for herself. “I know I am not unkind to myself anymore and recognise that in the end this body is a boat that carries us from one end to another. This knowledge helps me respect and honour what I’ve been given with positivity,” she was quoted as saying.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita Dhulipala news, Sobhita Dhulipala hair, Sobhita Dhulipala South Indian hair, Sobhita Dhulipala roots, Sobhita Dhulipala interview, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@sobhitad)

In the subsequent Instagram story, Dhulipala also posted a picture of a delectable dessert: two scoops of coconut ice cream served in a coconut shell. It looks absolutely divine! The actor confessed to the outlet that in her spare time, she “read[s] poetry and eat[s] dessert”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

naked dress
Here’s looking at the fashion icons’ favourite — the naked dress

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 11: Latest News

Advertisement