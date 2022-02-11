Sobhita Dhulipala embraces her ‘South Indian hair in its natural glory’; check it out

Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in which she embraced her roots. The actor, supposedly posing for a photoshoot by Vogue India — for which she is the February cover personality — wrote in the Instagram story that it is a “pleasure” to be able to “wear [her] South Indian hair in its natural glory”.

Take a look at the photo.

(Photo: Instagram/@sobhitad) (Photo: Instagram/@sobhitad)

The 29-year-old, who has acted in Malayalam and Telugu films as well, seemed relieved to be able to flaunt her dense and thick hair, which appears to be naturally-tousled and wavy. In films and OTT shows, however, we have seen her with straight hair.

The actor also flaunted 10 of her moles in the picture, writing that she did not have any makeup on. It is always encouraging to have celebrities talking about keeping it real on social media where, with the availability of many filters, it is natural to change the vocabulary of ‘beauty’.

Speaking with Vogue India, the actor talked about her “definition of beauty”, calling it “grace”, “a mix of simplicity and a sense of self”. She also said she is “on the path of finding love” for herself. “I know I am not unkind to myself anymore and recognise that in the end this body is a boat that carries us from one end to another. This knowledge helps me respect and honour what I’ve been given with positivity,” she was quoted as saying.

(Photo: Instagram/@sobhitad) (Photo: Instagram/@sobhitad)

In the subsequent Instagram story, Dhulipala also posted a picture of a delectable dessert: two scoops of coconut ice cream served in a coconut shell. It looks absolutely divine! The actor confessed to the outlet that in her spare time, she “read[s] poetry and eat[s] dessert”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!