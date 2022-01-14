Sobhita Dhulipala’s no-makeup look is perfect for days you want to keep it simple

Sobhita Dhulipala has an unmissable sense of style. The Kurup actor seamlessly aces structured modern silhouettes, and also traditional ensembles with equal aplomb.

As such, while the Made in Heaven star’s social media is proof of her sartorial choices, one of her recent looks caught our attention not for her style, but what her refreshing ‘no-make up’ make-up look. Check out the Instagram post below:

Sobhita usually opts for well-defined brows, a touch of liner or mascara, a pop of colour on her lips and kohl to definite her pretty eyes. But for the looks, she decided to ditch it all, keeping it basic and simple.

Perfect for a lazy day, Sobhita sported naturally filled in brows, a light nude eyeshadow, a hint of kohl and lots of mascara to accentuate her lashes. Her hair was tied back with a few wavy strands left open to frame her face. We especially liked the base of her make-up: dewy foundation which didn’t look heavy on her skin.

She was masked up, and paired the natural make-up look with a black kurta set featuring golden thread work and a printed dupatta.

Would you channel this make-up look? Let us know!

