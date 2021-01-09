‘I’m so happy’: Sir Ian McKellen on Elliot Page coming out as transgender

McKellen (left) expressed how he felt "so disappointed" with himself for not recognising the struggles of Elliot Page when they were a teenage actor. (Source" sirianmckellen/Instagram, elliotpage/Instagram)

In an interview, Sir Ian McKellen talked about how he was “so happy” about Elliot Page coming out as transgender.

Speaking to lifestyle magazine Attitude, the veteran star expressed how he felt “so disappointed” with himself for not recognising the struggles that the then-teenage actor could have been facing when they worked together.

The actor emphasised why it was important to be honest with oneself.

“Everything gets better [when you come out because you get self-confidence,” he said.

McKellen recalled a day on the X-Men set, where Page was his co-actor. And the latter was speaking so quietly that “nobody could hear what they were saying.”

“So, I said, ‘Look, if you can’t speak up, would you mind when you’re finished speaking, just dropping your hand so I know when you’ve finished speaking?’ And then they came out [as gay] years later and suddenly you couldn’t stop them talking. You heard everything,” he said.

“And now…they’re Elliot. And I’m so happy for Elliot. And so disappointed in myself that I didn’t detect what their difficulty was with communicating,” he further said.

Elliot Page came out as transgender in December 2020. “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” they wrote.

