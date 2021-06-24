‘I’m so comfortable in my bare skin’: Sameera Reddy on body positivity

Sameera Reddy keeps sharing inspiring anecdotes and messages about body positivity on social media. From embracing her true self to her fitness routine, the 42-year-old has so far given us quite a candid picture of her journey.

The former actor’s latest Instagram post, once again, speaks about being comfortable in one’s skin, quite literally. She opened up on how she does not shy away from flaunting her “bare skin” without any makeup. “Today I’m so comfortable in my bare skin but I admit a few years back I would never let anyone take pictures of me without full makeup on,” she expressed in the post.

Sameera said a “nice gloss” and a “full smile” in enough. “I’m now happy to just have a nice gloss and a full smile. Confidence really does come from within and I guess only time teaches you to believe in yourself!” Take a look at the post:

Earlier, the mother-of-two, revealed in her #fitnessfriday post that she had a “significant drop in weight” She wrote in a long post, “…my intermittent fasting is back on track and my yoga is helping me with my mental and physical balance ( much needed) I’ve really had to hold back on sweet !! Super hard but I see the difference!”