Smriti Irani shows how to stitch a face mask at home

Smriti Irani is making face masks at home, at a time when places like Mumbai and Delhi have made wearing them compulsory when stepping outdoors.

The Minister of Women and Child Development recently posted pictures on Instagram and Twitter, giving a glimpse of how to make a face mask without a sewing machine.

In the first picture, she is seen cutting a cotton cloth in the size of a mask. “Machine nahi toh sui dhage se kaam chalao (If you do not have a sewing machine, use thread and needle),” she wrote in the following picture where she is seen stitching the face mask. Take a look:

If you want to make a face mask at home, with or without a sewing machine, you can follow the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry. You can use a clean old cotton cloth, vest or t-shirt for it. The mask should give adequate coverage to your nose and mouth and should fit perfectly around the face. Make sure you wash the mask with soap and hot water after use and dry it properly before putting it on the next time.

The Health Ministry further advised that one should have two sets of such face masks so that you can wash one while using the other. Before putting on the mask, wash your hands with soap and water or a hand sanitiser. The face mask should not just be left lying anywhere in the house but kept safely. Do not share face masks with others; a particular mask should be used by one individual only.

