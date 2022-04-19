‘Your strength brings confidence to me’: Smriti Irani pens heartfelt note for daughter Zoish

Apart from being a former actor, and politician, Union Minister Smriti Irani is also a doting mother of two — Zohr and Zoish Irani. Her Instagram feed is inundated with several personal updates and images from her life, giving fans a peek into her bond with her friends, family, and more.

Recently, Smriti took to Instagram to admire the “strength”, “compassion” and “steely resolve” of her 18-year-old daughter.

“You came into our lives with a promise to love and live with laughter for as long as there is breath,” she wrote. “Your strength brings confidence to me, your warmth and tender care are not reserved for only those who have your heart. Your compassion is something we all cherish and are proud of.”

Sharing a picture of Zoish with an artwork of Goddess Durga in the backdrop, she added, “My formidable daughter, you have a heart of gold and a steely resolve to follow your path…may all your dreams come true…love you.”

This is not the first time Smriti has praised her daughter on social media. Prior to this, she had lauded her daughter’s courage to carry on despite people’s doubts about her choices.

“She is a second Dan black belt in karate with her own tally of national and international medals and a Limca Book of Record holder to boot. Pestered about how she should be blessed to live in the reflected glory of her mother .. she smiled and carried on with what she considered her own course,” she wrote.

She added that when Zoish picked culinary arts as a career, several eyebrows were raised. “When she picked the culinary arts as a career there was a murmur and she was told academics pe dhyan do…khana toh waise bhi pakana hi hai usme kahan career banega, academically bright na ho toh Chef bano…she carried on and scored 91 per cent in her 12th boards and said becoming a chef is not an option but a choice.”

She ended by asking everyone to “carry on”, no matter what. “when the noise threatens to overwhelm you…carry on…when people doubt your choices…carry on, when people try to cast a shadow on a bright sunny day when you hope to live your dreams…carry on. For the toughest thing to do when all comes undone is to…carry on,” Smriti advised.

