Smelly hands? Here’s how you can get rid of the odour

You know that strong, pungent smell emanating from your fingers when you peel and chop onions? That smell can stay on you for days even after you have thoroughly washed your hands with soap and water. And nobody wants their hands to smell odd and funny. Besides, onions, there are other kitchen items, too, can leave a strong smell on your hands, especially when you have been cooking. So, if you are looking for some easy ways to get rid of the odour, here is what you need to know.

* Rub your hands with salt: Rubbing your hands with salt is the easiest way to remove the odour. All you need to do is moisten your hands a bit so the salt particles cling to your palms and fingers. This way, when you rub them and then rinse them with water, the smell automatically disappears.

* Vinegar and baking soda: Is there anything that these two super ingredients cannot do? If you want to get rid of the smell in no time at all, especially that of garlic, fish and onion, make a paste and rub it over your hands, before you wash it away with water.

* Coffee: This is especially helpful for those who love coffee and miss the smell of the beverage. Just like salt, you can rub some coffee beans or powdered coffee on your hands to get rid of the smell. This can mask the smell of any pungent-smelling food item. Later, you can wash your hands with soap and water.

* Toothpaste: Well just like how it works for your teeth, toothpaste can rid your hands of funny smelling foods, too. All you have to do is apply a little bit on the palm and then rub nicely, before you rinse it off with water. Make sure you use the basic white one, and not anything that comes in the form of a gel, because that will not be very helpful.

* Lemon: Well, this one is a no-brainer. Any kind of citrus fruit has a pleasant smell which is equally strong. So, all you have to do is cut a lemon into two and rub it on your hands, or better yet, make a juice and apply it evenly on your fingers and palms. It will absorb any and all kinds of odour, leaving behind a nice smell.

