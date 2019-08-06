From washing your car to watering the garden: Smart ways to use waste water generated by RO purifiers

Every year, the onset of monsoons leads to an increase in many water-borne diseases like diarrhoea and cholera. This is why it’s important to ensure you’re drinking clean water by either boiling it or using Reverse Osmosis (RO) water purifiers. While the purifiers come with many benefits, there is a certain amount of water that is wasted during the purification process.

This occurs mainly due to its membrane technology that requires additional water to clean the filter, which is later discharged; the quantity expelled varies with the model of the unit.

Due to the high content of total dissolved solids (TDS), this water is unsuitable for drinking, but you can put it to good use by taking some simple measures. However, it is best to determine the TDS level in the rejected water before doing so, because if it is too high, the waste water may not be suitable for reuse in most of the applications given below, as suggested by Vijay Babu, Vice President, Home Appliances, LG India.

Washing your car

Washing your car can take up to seven buckets of water and more, if you are being extravagant with your hose pipe. So, choose carefully and use RO waste water for washing your car next time.

Water your garden

Waste RO water can be used for watering plants. But as this is usually high in TDS, it is better to dilute it with some normal tap water and then use it in your garden. This is because high TDS water can reduce the fertility of soil in the long term.

Use it for household chores

You can put waste RO water to good use by using it to wash or clean your front or backyard.

Use it in your toilets

Taking a bath or exposing your hair to this rejected reject is a no-no. But you can certainly use it to flush your toilets and give your bathroom fixtures and faucet their periodical clean-up.

Wash your utensils

You can also use the water to wash your kitchen utensils. Simply store the waste water in a bucket and use it the next time you wash your utensils.

Sewage pipe cleaning

The waste RO water can be used to clean sewage pipes at home or in the kitchen because of its saline nature.

Bathing pets

Waste RO water can also be used to give your pet a bath. But always dilute it with the same amount of normal tap water before doing this. You should also dry your pet after bathing.

Washing or cleaning things made of plastic

Waste RO water can also be used for cleaning anything made of plastic. However, cleaning the surface after you’re done with the washing is recommended.

Washing or cleaning materials made of iron

Waste RO water can be used for washing or cleaning furniture, like tables and chairs made of iron. This water contains high number of dissolved solids and can react with the surface of iron, causing rusting or salt stains. So, diluting it with normal tap water is recommended.

To fill the room cooler

You can use the waste water to refill your room cooler as well. Add some normal tap water and re-use the rejected water.