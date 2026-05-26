The death of perfection: How small-town Indian women are replacing highly-curated influencers

Dressed in a simple saree, hair done in braids, without glamorous makeup or carefully planned styling, Shivani Kumari stood nervously in front of the camera. Soft-spoken and still unfamiliar with the workings of Instagram, the 25-year-old from Ballia, a small city in eastern Uttar Pradesh, began documenting her everyday life online.

Her first viral video captured a trip to Banaras with her husband. “Yes, my husband supported me to make videos. And now it’s been 18 days since I started making videos. And I have 75.8k followers,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Whenever the pressure of speaking becomes overwhelming, her husband— an Army soldier currently home on leave — gently steps in to help her answer questions.

There is no talent management agency scripting her content, no professional team handling lighting or editing, and no expensive production setup behind her videos. Kumari works with her husband and Himanshu, her camera person and creative head, who shot her very first video on a smartphone during the family’s visit to the Ganga Aarti in Banaras.

The next morning, the video had gone viral. Within days, Kumari’s follower count skyrocketed, attracting thousands of comments and messages from viewers who found comfort in her honesty and simplicity.

Unlike mainstream influencers, Kumari’s content does not revolve around luxury fashion, makeup transformations, aspirational travel itineraries, feminism debates, or carefully curated aesthetics. Instead, her videos capture the everyday reality of small-town domestic life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivani kumari (@shivaniii.ki.kahaniii)

If she fumbles while speaking, the clip remains in the vlog. If milk boils over on the stove during cooking, viewers see that too. Nothing is hidden behind perfection. And that honesty is exactly why people are watching.

Shivani Kumari’s popularity is not simply a lucky moment created by Instagram’s algorithm. It represents a much larger cultural shift happening across India’s digital landscape.

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The shift from ‘perfect’ influencers

For nearly a decade, platforms like Instagram and YouTube were dominated by polished, metro-city influencers. Their feeds were filled with perfect lighting, luxury lifestyles, heavily edited visuals, and highly curated routines designed to inspire aspiration. But over time, aspiration started to feel exhausting.

“Social media was built on aspiration, but somewhere along the way, aspiration became a production,” says Raj Mishra, social media expert and MD & CEO of Chtrbox and Group CEO APAC & MEA of QYOU Media Inc.

“Today’s audiences have grown up inside the algorithm and can spot a ring light, a scripted pause, and a gifted disclosure from a mile away. When every frame is colour-graded, and every caption is optimised, the cumulative effect is exhaustion.”

This growing exhaustion has become widely known as “authenticity fatigue.” People are increasingly tired of consuming highly perfected lifestyles that feel emotionally distant and unrealistic.

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Psychology behind authenticity fatigue

Experts say constantly watching idealised content online affects people emotionally and psychologically. “Hyper-perfection online can become emotionally draining because the human mind naturally compares itself to what it repeatedly sees,” explains Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai.

“Constant exposure to highly curated lifestyles, appearances, productivity, or wellness standards can create feelings of inadequacy and emotional fatigue… Polished perfection begins to feel emotionally empty rather than aspirational,” she adds.

As influencers transformed themselves into professional content creators, many audiences began feeling disconnected from them. The intimacy and relatability that once attracted viewers slowly disappeared. In that emotional vacuum, audiences began searching for something more genuine. They stopped at content that felt unvarnished, imperfect, and emotionally familiar.

Small-town women redefining lifestyle

Kumari is not alone in this shift. Creators from tier-2, tier-3, and rural parts of India—especially women—are now gaining massive audiences simply by documenting ordinary life. One such creator is Kritanjali Sinha from Assam, who started casually making videos on TikTok in 2018 before later moving to Instagram and YouTube.

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“Honestly, I never imagined people from different cities or even outside my state would watch and relate to my videos,” Sinha says. Today, her audience mainly consists of girls and women who connect deeply with her simple lifestyle, local culture, and her ability to balance different responsibilities as a mother, teacher, and dancer.

“Mostly girls and women message me because they relate to my lifestyle, simplicity, culture, and personality. Many of them say they feel comfortable watching my content because it feels real and unfiltered,” she says.

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“They also tell me they feel inspired seeing how I manage different roles in life, being a mother, a teacher, and still continuing my passion for dance.” These creators are transforming the entire idea of lifestyle content in India.

When ordinary homes become aspirational

For years, social media promoted the idea that homes needed to resemble luxury interior design magazines to be posted on social media. But creators like Kumari and Sinha have changed that idea completely.

Audiences are now finding comfort in homes that look like their own—small kitchens, crowded rooms, unfinished walls, simple routines, and family conversations. When creators document cooking on traditional clay stoves, organising modest households, drawing water, or navigating family relationships, they are not only “vlogging” but changing what viewers consider valuable and relatable content.

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Collaborative family effort

In many mainstream influencer spaces, family members are either hidden from the camera or shown only in highly controlled and polished ways. For creators like Shivani Kumari, family itself becomes part of the content.

Her husband proudly shares how supportive the entire family has been about her success: “The whole family is supporting. Dad used to say, ‘I am very happy that my daughter-in-law is more famous than my son. We are working, but we have never been able to earn as much fame as she has’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivani kumari (@shivaniii.ki.kahaniii)

This challenges the stereotype that conservative or small-town families are always opposed to women building a public presence online. In many cases, social media success is becoming a shared family achievement.

Regional languages, dialects

Another major reason behind the rise of these creators is their use of regional languages and dialects. Many creators speak in Bhojpuri, Assamese, Bangla, or Marwari instead of relying only on Hindi or English. This creates a much stronger emotional connect with viewers.

“Linguistic and cultural specificity is enormously important, and frankly, it’s been underestimated by the industry for too long,” Raj Mishra explains.

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“India is not one social media market; it’s dozens. A creator speaking in Bangla about domestic life, or in Bhojpuri about beauty rituals, isn’t just offering language. She’s offering a worldview that has been largely absent from mainstream content,” he adds.

When viewers see someone who speaks exactly like them, lives like them, and experiences similar family and social realities, the connection becomes immediate and deeply personal.

Permanent social media content shift

Social media strategist Jaanvi Pareek believes this movement represents a long-term transformation rather than a temporary trend. “Audiences are moving toward decentralised influence ecosystems where credibility comes from niche identity, lived experience, and community connection rather than solely aspirational celebrity,” she says.

“It drives influence by making communication feel more authentic and contextually relevant.”

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This means internet fame is no longer controlled only by urban celebrities or polished influencers with expensive setups. Every day, people now have the ability to build massive communities simply by being relatable.

The rapid rise of creators like Kumari has also attracted the attention of brands and businesses. Brands that once spent most of their influencer marketing budgets on Bollywood celebrities and metro-city creators are now collaborating with regional vloggers and everyday content creators.

Kumari herself mentions working on brand collaborations in Banaras and creating integrations for local businesses. But this growing commercial interest also raises an important question: can creators remain authentic once money, sponsorships, and corporate deals enter the picture?

Risk of losing authenticity

Experts warn that commercialisation can easily damage the trust these creators have built with audiences.

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“Commercialisation is a double-edged sword,” Mishra says, adding, “The moment a creator’s feed starts looking like a media kit, the parasocial contract that made them compelling begins to erode. The brands and creators who will win are those who treat integration as a conversation, not a placement.”

If companies try to force rural and small-town creators into traditional influencer templates, they may destroy the very authenticity that made them successful in the first place.

Despite the challenges, creators like Kritanjali say their success is already encouraging other women in their communities to start posting online without fear of judgment. Many women are beginning to feel that they no longer need perfect looks, expensive equipment, or glamorous lifestyles to be seen and appreciated online.

Audiences turning to simplicity

Ultimately, the growing popularity of ordinary-life content reveals a deeper emotional shift among internet users. In a digital world dominated by constant performance, optimisation, and pressure, audiences are actively searching for emotional comfort and familiarity.

“In an overstimulated online environment, ordinary life content offers emotional grounding because it reminds people of simplicity, routine, and shared human experiences,” mental health expert Dr Sarkar says.

“It also reduces the pressure to constantly achieve, display, or optimise life for an audience. Psychologically, this shift may reflect a growing desire for authenticity, emotional safety, and connection that feels less filtered and more sustainable,” she adds.