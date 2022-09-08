scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction

The creature is estimated to have lived more than 150 million years ago. Its remains have been restored by a team of Italian paleontologists.

dinosaur, dinosaur skeleton auction, Giquello auctionThe skeleton of a dinosaur named Zephyr, measuring 1.3 metres in height for 3 metres long which lived around 150 million years ago, is displayed before its auction at Drouot auction house in Paris. (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

A small dinosaur skeleton will go on sale in Paris next month and is estimated to sell for between 400,000 and 500,000 euros ($495,000), auction house Giquello said.

Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at earlier auctions, the fossilized iguanodon skeleton stands just 1.3 metre high and is three metres (9.8 ft) long. It was discovered in 2019 in Colorado, U.S., during road-building on private land.

“It’s a dinosaur for a living room,” auctioneer Alexandre Giquello said, referring to the size.

dinosaur, dinosaur skeleton auction, Giquello auction The skeleton will be auctioned on October 20. (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

The creature is estimated to have lived more than 150 million years ago. Its remains have been restored by a team of Italian paleontologists.

The skeleton will be auctioned on October 20.

In 2020, the same auction house sold a 3.5 metre (11 feet) high and 10 metre long dinosaur skeleton for 3 million euros. ($1 = 1.0104 euros)

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 04:30:11 pm
