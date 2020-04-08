Slept with makeup on? Here’s what you should do in the morning

If you have slept with a full face of makeup, you need to immediately reconcile with your skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) If you have slept with a full face of makeup, you need to immediately reconcile with your skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Sleeping with makeup on is a big no-no. It is one of the biggest blunders that makes a dermatologist squirm. But, for some reason, if you have slept with a full face of makeup, you need to immediately reconcile with your skin. Here are some steps that you need to follow in the morning; read on.

Remove the makeup

Naturally, the first thing you have to do is remove it. For this, you must use a cleansing milk or a makeup remover. You can even use a natural oil like olive, or baby oil — whatever suits your skin better. Wash your face with a mild face wash.

ALSO READ | Can’t balance work and exercise at home? Take inspiration from Gul Panag

Tone your skin

You absolutely need to tone your skin. That is ideally the next step. Use a toner that is alcohol-free. If you have rose water at home, nothing better. It will help remove any and all traces of residue makeup.

Mild exfoliation

Move on to mild exfoliation next. This will ensure the pores on your skin are cleansed and all the impurities are thoroughly removed. But remember to be gentle while unclogging the skin.

You must use a cleansing milk or a makeup remover first thing. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You must use a cleansing milk or a makeup remover first thing. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Pamper with a mask

Use a face mask to pamper your skin. When the skin has gone through all the aforementioned steps, it deserves some love and attention. A good face mask will nourish the skin and make it come alive. You can either make your mask at home, or use a sheet mask for the same.

Massage

Last but definitely not the least — a nice, long massage to get the blood flowing. For this, you can apply some facial oil and run your fingers gently for five to eight minutes.

ALSO READ | Do this to avoid dry and itchy hands when washing dishes

Even in lockdown, you can take care of your skin. It is especially important to take good care of your health, both mental and physical. So that when the lockdown period ends and things get back to normal, you do not face too many challenges, vis-a-vis skincare.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd