Drive away your winter skin woes with these easy tips

Are you suffering from dry skin, rough elbows and knees, chapped lips and flaky face? Winters do wreck your skin and every second person tends to battle these skincare issues during the season. It is believed that when the air around is cooler, the body holds heat by narrowing blood vessels, as a result of which the epidermis of skin starts to dry up, leading the skin to become dull, flaky and even cracked, explains dermatologist Nivedita Dadu, founder and chairman, Dr Nivedita Dadu’s Dermatology Clinic, New Delhi.

So here are a few steps tips that will keep your skip healthy and glowing in the winter season:

Moisturise well

The first and foremost tip is to moisturise your skin well. A cream-based moisturiser is best for normal to dry skin as it locks in the moisture, whereas in case of oily skin it is advised to use a gel-based moisturiser. Vitamin C-based moisturiser or antioxidant serums support building blocks of your skin, help in collagen and elastin production, which reduces dullness and also brightens up the skin.

Cleanse but not dry out your skin

Always use essential oil and moisturiser-based face wash. Do not use hard soaps or scrubbers they can strip off the essential oils produced by the skin. Glycerine-based body washes are ideal for your skin in winter.

SPF is a must

Sunscreen is a must, and it is a misconception that it is not required in winter. Though UVB decreases around winter season, UVA levels are still significant, which is responsible for ageing effects on the skin.

Keep yourself hydrated internally too

The skin has the tendency to dry out and become furthermore sensitive in winter. So do make it a point to keep yourself hydrated internally as well. Drinking a lot of water is always advisable. Further swapping your tea and coffee with green tea is recommended, as it has amazing antioxidant effects.

Protect your lips

To prevent dry and cracked lips, always use a hydrating lip balm. Lip balms containing coconut oil, jojoba oil, shea butter are highly recommended. You can avoid long-lasting matt lipstick. Lips balms with correct SPF should always be used.

Do not avoid your palms and soles

Parching and cracking of heels are common in winters. To prevent it, you can dip your feet in lukewarm water for 15-20 minutes and then apply paraffin and urea-based thick moisturiser on hands and feet. Also, it will relax your paining soles which many people tend to experience during winter due to chilblains, and soothe the swelling too.

Treasure in your own kitchen

You might not be aware but your kitchen is your treasure trove. Looking for an easy way to lock in moisture? Oatmeal bath is your answer. It not only removes dirt but also locks moisture and hydrates the skin. The best natural moisturiser is honey which is full of anti-bacterial and antioxidant properties. Last but not least, an evergreen solution to dryness is coconut oil.

Consult your dermatologist

In spite of all these precautions, if you still have itchy, dry and flaky skin, one should always consult a dermatologist before it worsens due to eczema or dermatitis. It is always advisable to prepare beforehand and plan your skin regimen and treatments to be followed so that your skin is prepared to combat the harsh winters.

