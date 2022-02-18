Skincare alert: Tips to quickly treat a pimple ahead of an important occasion

Pimples can be pesky last-minute additions that can ruin your big day — be it a wedding party, a festival or just about anything that you have been excited about. Many times, you may notice a scary-looking pimple pop-up right before you have to make an appearance.

Dr Manasi Shirolikar, a consultant dermatologist, explains that a pimple erupting suddenly can be due to a hormonal change (just around your period), excessive stress, a side-effect of a crash diet, not washing off your makeup properly, dehydration, lack of sleep, excessive use of skincare actives, a side-effect of certain medicines like steroids or hormonal pills or due to an excessive intake of deep fried, oily foods.

“Acne, pimples, breakouts — call them whatever you like — can sometimes have the worst timing ever. They erupt just before an important function, and they can be quite an unnecessary hindrance, especially if they are increasing in size, and/or happen to be pus filled,” the expert says.

She suggests some effective ways of treating them; read on.

1. Salicylic acid: Salicylic acid is available over-the-counter, in any topical form — as a gel, as a cream, or serum. It works by unclogging pores, shedding of the dead skin cells from the top layer of the skin, and causing faster healing of the pimple. It can also help reduce the formation of other pimples in the area where it has been applied. It is important to note, however, that salicylic acid can dry the skin, so make sure you apply a moisturiser, too.

2. Pimple patches: Pimple patches are made with hydrocolloid material, which sucks the pus. They can also contain anti-acne ingredients such as salicylic acid, tea tree oil or soothing ingredients like centella. When a pimple occurs, we tend to touch it. This can cause more irritation and inflammation and also transfer bacteria to another area. With a pimple patch, there will be no bacterial transmission and even friction with a mask on will be reduced.

3. Benzoyl peroxide: Benzoyl peroxide can be found in the topical forms — creams, gels, cleansers and spot treatments. If you have pus-filled acne, benzoyl peroxide can do wonders, as it is antimicrobial, meaning it helps reduce the bacteria on the face, which cause acne.

It also unclogs your pores, and helps reduce the size of the acne. But, keep in mind that benzoyl peroxide can cause dryness and flaking, and if applied excessively, can cause bleaching of any cloth it comes in contact with.

4. IntraLesional Steroid (administered under a dermatologist’s supervision): ILS is an injection where the dermatologist injects a small amount of a steroid, known as triamcinolone acetate, into the pimple. It starts showing results in 48 hours, leaving no pigmentation or scar.

“These, however, are only temporary solutions. If you have recurring acne, visit a dermatologist who can understand your medical history and provide an effective, personalised and permanent solution to manage and treat your breakouts,” she concludes.

