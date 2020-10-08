Skincare tips for women above 40

Follow these tips to delay ageing. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

With age, our skin experiences a decrease in the production of collagen, natural oils and elastin, in turn, making it dry and look lifeless. The skincare mistakes one may have made at a younger age start becoming visible in the late 30s or early 40s. This is also when wrinkles, fine lines, age spots start appearing on the skin. After 40, an ideal skincare regimen should include both corrective and preventive measures. This means that it should address the current concerns as well as prevent the skin from any further damage, explained Dr Nivedita Dadu, dermatologist, founder and chairman of Dr Nivedita Dadu’s Dermatology Clinic.

Here are a few skincare tips you can follow once you cross 40

*Include exfoliation in your beauty regimen. Choose a scrub according to your skin type, but it should not be harsh. For dry skin, use a cream-based scrub that will not only cleanse but also moisturise the skin. For oily skin, use a gel-based scrub that will help control oil secretion and give squeaky clean skin.

*With age, the skin tends to lose moisture and many healthy fats. So, it becomes drier, more irritated, less supple and less elastic. Always use a gentle non-foaming cleanser and use a good moisturiser afterwards to lock in the moisture.

*Acne scars, pigmentation, blemishes and dark spots are the other byproducts of ageing. So, use a dark spot corrector which contains vitamin C and apply on the spots regularly to make them fade away. For medicated creams that can help reduce pigmentation, one should consult a dermatologist and avoid self-treatment.

*Sunscreen is an essential part of daily skincare. It protects the skin from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun, which are responsible for causing premature ageing of the skin. So, don’t forget to apply a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and PA rating +++. Sunscreens containing zinc oxide can be helpful in preventing skin damage from artificial light emitted by electronic gadgets.

*Use a night cream. Wash your face with a mild cleanser and apply a night cream. It will hydrate your skin and make it softer and glowing.

*Drink sufficient water and consume a healthy diet. Consume fresh fruits and vegetables provides your skin with essential antioxidants. Hydrated skin looks naturally young and radiant.

*As we grow older, our skin becomes drier due to oil-producing glands in our skin becoming less active. Use a light oil-based moisturiser that will keep your skin soft and supple. If you have oily skin, consult your dermatologist who can help you choose the right moisturiser.

*Fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes are one of the first symptoms of ageing. Use a good under eye gel or cream that will nourish your eyes and help get rid of the fine lines and wrinkles while you sleep.

*Include an antioxidant-rich vitamin C serum into your morning routine. Use anti-ageing retinol serums with vitamin A. It helps to correct texture and reduce the appearance of visible signs of ageing.

