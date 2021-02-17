Seasonal skincare: Tips to transition from winter to spring

We love spring! And why not, it brings respite from the chilly winds, seasonal dryness, and itchiness of the skin. But, as much as we welcome this change in season, we also need to understand that our skincare routine needs to be altered accordingly — from winter to spring.

Below, Mahima Gupta, founder of BHU botanical, shares some tips to help you easily transition your skincare routine without burning a hole in your pocket.

Focus on hydration

“Hydration simply means to infuse your skin cells with water while moisturisation means covering your skin with a protective layer to trap that moisture in,” explains Gupta. As the temperature rises, we tend to lose out on moisturisation, hence making it essential to hydrate the skin cells continuously. This is why the toner you stored away in winters will come handy in spring. Just spritz some to maintain the hydration level through the day.

Tone down your moisturizers

Since the face will not feel as dry as it does in winters, you can go easy with your facial creams. This season, include something that is light and easily absorbable into the skin without making it feel sticky or greasy. “Look out for moisture-trapping ingredients like hyaluronic acid,” says Gupta.

Don’t forget the sunscreen

“Since the spring sun is usually brighter than the winter sun, this is one step you just can’t skip! While most of us acknowledge the importance of sun protection, very few actually apply sunscreen for broad UV protection,” she told indianexpress.com.

Look out for less sticky and mattifying SPF lotions or sunscreen sprays that offer broad-spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays.

Exfoliate, but don’t overdo!

The spring season, however, brings back sweat and grime that can clog the skin pores and cause acne. “Usually, oily skin needs more exfoliation in comparison to dry skin. However, exfoliation must always be mild and not be overdone,” she says, adding, “Excessive and harsh facial scrubbing can increase pigmentation and worsen the skin because your barrier gets compromised.”

