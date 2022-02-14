Skincare alert: All you need to know about using facial oils correctly

Facial oils are one of the most luxurious skincare products than you can add to your regimen. They not only work wonders on your skin but also soothe the senses with their calming smell. Given that you are using the kind that suits your skin type the best, facial oils can multi-task and give your skin a healthy glow while also working on your skin concerns from within.

However, no matter which oil you choose — rosehip , orange, avocado or kukumadi — you can only get the most out of it if you are applying it right, said Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a cosmetologist.

ALSO READ | Here’s how to choose the right face oil according to your skin type

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

In an Instagram post, Dr Gupta shared her “go-to tips for getting the most out of your favourite facial oil” in which she advised to use facial oils at the end of your skincare routine, and doing a patch test first.

She also warned against mixing facial oils with SPF and to not replace your moisturiser with facial oils. Instead, she said, “add facial oil to you moisturiser for enhanced hydration.”

An Instagram user responded to her post asking “why can’t SPF and facial oil be mixed? And why moisturiser and oil both should be used? Isn’t oil just enough?” to which the Dr Gupta responded saying, “Ingredients in oil can make your sunscreen ineffective” and that “SPF should be the last step always.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!