Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Travel and skincare: Here’s what to keep in mind before planning your next trip

All the packing stress, planning, and other important travel chores can make one miss out on their skincare routine

SkincareOne should try to be consistent with their skincare routines even while travelling (Source: Getty Images)

Who does not like travelling and long vacations? While you may feel excited, your skin may not be very happy.

All the packing stress, planning, and other important travelling chores can make one miss out on their skincare routine. Long flights, frequent weather, water, and many other factors can affect your skin while travelling if not taken care of.

Skin and wellness doctor Dr Kiran took to Instagram to share some tips to keep our skin healthy and radiant while traveling. “Traveling is stressful, even when you are flying to some exotic location. All of the stress associated with travel can disrupt your body’s equilibrium, particularly your skin,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Kiran MD (@drkiransays) 

She added that before travelling, our minds are occupied with a million thoughts and “skin is probably the last thing on your mind.”

Explaining that it is not necessary to have a long skincare routine for travel she said, “Your travel skin care regimen should not be complicated or time-consuming. It is not necessary to have a long and sophisticated travel skincare routine All it takes is a little planning.”

She then suggested some skin care products she never misses out on while travelling.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Kiran MD (@drkiransays) 

Sunblock- “Ask anyone which product they can’t do without, and they will tell you the secret – good sunscreen. Sunscreen goes a long way in taking care of your skin and the way it looks.”

Hydrating mask- “I love a good hydrating mask as an SOS. The planes, weather change, sun, and outdoor weather all cause dryness, so hydrating masks when I get a chance are wonderful pick-me-ups.”

Moisturiser- “A good face moisturiser helps maintain your skin’s health. It keeps your skin hydrated, which prevents breakouts and skin issues caused by excessive dryness. Remember to moisturise your skin before you board your flight. The air inside planes is drying and can damage your skin.”

