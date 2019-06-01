Essential skincare tips to manage oily skin

People have different skin types, some have oily skin while others have dry or combination skin. People with oily skin tend to have thicker skin and fewer wrinkles as the oil helps preserves their skin. Summers, however, make it difficult for people with oily skin as the heat makes their skin appear dull and also causes inflammation. The essence is to strike a balance between managing excess oil and maintaining the skin’s natural moisture.

Seema Nanda, cosmetologist and founder, Estetico-The Facial Bar suggests a few ways to help manage oily skin during summers:

Use cleanser, toner and moisturiser

Use cleanser, toner and moisturiser twice daily. You should use cleansers that contain sulfur, salicylic acid or tea tree oil – as these help soften excess sebum. Glycolic acid is also a good active ingredient, as it improves the skin’s overall tone and texture. After cleansing, use a mild, alcohol-free toner to remove impurities that your cleanser may have missed. Finish your routine by applying a light, oil-free moisturiser.

Use facial mask once a week

A deep-cleansing facial mask containing clay can soak up excess oil, reducing the shine for several days. Look for masks that also contain ingredients like honey or shea butter that soothe the skin and prevent it from drying out. However, these masks may still over dry your face, so consider applying them only to the oiliest areas.

Use sunscreen

Do apply sunscreen when you are going out. Sunscreen helps prevent sun damage that could lead to wrinkles, age spots and even skin cancer. To prevent acne breakouts, look for sunscreens that contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, and do not use sunscreens that contain fragrance or oils.

Use an astringent on alternate days

You can use an astringent to tighten pores and further remove oil. However, astringents contain high levels of alcohol and they over-dry the skin, which is why they should not be used daily. Never use them after you’ve exfoliated your face.

Keep your hands off

One of the worst habits one can have is touching their face as it can spread dirt, oil and bacteria from your hands to your face. Bacteria on our fingertips will lead to skin problems if you’re touching your face. Always wash your face twice a day and avoid using harsh soaps and detergent.