Skincare tips to follow before and after your exercise sessions

Regular exercise is not just great for the overall health and fitness of your body, but your skin too. However, the sweat released during workouts can cause the opposite to happen, leading to acne breakouts, irritation, redness, rashes and infections. Which is why, it is important to pay attention to the skin before heading to your workout sessions, and also after coming back.

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently posted a video where dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad can be seen explaining pre-workout and post-workout skincare routines that you must follow.

“It’s so important to take care of your skin before working out, not just after working out,” Dr Sharad said. Check out the video.

Pre-workout skincare routine

Remove makeup: You can’t go to a workout session with makeup on. You need to remove your makeup because sweat with makeup will clog your pores and give you acne. This could even lead to infection, rashes or even blackheads and whiteheads. Cleansing: Wash your face thoroughly with a good cleanser. Moisturise: When you sweat, you will dehydrate and the skin dehydrates too. Therefore, moisturise your skin. Sunscreen: Apply sunscreen over the moisturiser. You don’t have to apply both if your sunscreen has a moisturiser in it.

“Remember to carry the thermal water mist to use during the workout,” the expert suggested.

Post-workout skincare routine