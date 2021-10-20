Skincare tips: Three simple hacks for acne problem

Acne is a common skincare problem. It can happen to anyone at any point of time. In simple terms, it is an inflammatory skin condition that projects marks and pimples on the face, neck and chest. While it mostly happens during puberty, adult acne is common, too. It could be because of hormonal factors or poor skincare habits.

If you, too, are suffering from acne issues, Dr Noopur Jain, founder and consultant dermatologist at Skinzest, offers solutions. She explains that acne is formed when the pores in your skin get clogged with oil and dead skin cells. “Since it causes visible scars and blemishes, most people want to get rid of it to achieve clear, glowing skin. Many factors contribute to acne like diet, hormonal changes, stress, and genetics,” she says.

Dr Jain shares some tips on how you can make your skin quality better; read on.

Have patience

Acne, like any other skin condition, cannot be cured overnight. It takes time for products to work. If you’ve started using a product, give it at least four weeks before shifting to another one. “We tend to keep switching products in two to three days, when we don’t see the results. Any product will take some time to work on your skin. Don’t judge a product too soon. In fact, using different formulas every few days can lead to new breakouts. You can see the results of a product or treatment in a month, so be patient,” she advises.

Good food

Studies have shown a link between worsening of acne and the consumption of certain foods. Food that is high in sugar, fat and dairy can increase the risk of adult acne. It can also vary from person to person. What might trigger your skin may not trigger your friend’s. If you’re experiencing heavy acne breakouts, it’ll be wise to make changes in your diet. Food items with vitamin A and E have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help in cell regeneration, says the doctor.

Right products and seeking help

It is important to pick the right products if you have acne-prone skin. Products that read oil-free or those that won’t clog pores are suitable. While treating your skin, spread the product all over your face and not just on the acne spots to treat the existing issues and to avoid future breakouts.

If you experience acne even after all the lifestyle changes, it is best to consult a dermatologist, the doctor advises. “They can find the root cause and provide the specific treatments,” she says.

