Five quick fix skincare tips for women who are often running out of time

Skincare regimes can be tiring, from glow masks to sheet masks and the daunting 12-step Korean skincare. These kinds of everyday skin care treatment is not for women who are often struggling with time and although most would consider it extremely beneficial and important years late, we are here again believing less is more. Honestly, the pendulum has officially swung back the other way and we are glad.

Thus, here we are with five basic tips to guide with some simple and quick skincare routine, by reducing it to the bare minimum you need.

Wash your face twice a day

Of course, you knew we will begin with this. With tiring schedules, we often go to bed without washing our face only to wake up with a pimple the next day. Skincare is simple and the most you can do is give yourself a mere 10 minutes. It is advisable to wash your face with lukewarm water twice a day since it helps one to get rid of the dirt and impurities from the skin.

Exfoliate

For people who are always out in the open due to professional commitments or have long driving hours, exfoliating the skin every twice in a week becomes more or less a critical step. Exposure to polluted air and other external factors may lead to the accumulation of dirt and dead skin cells on the face. Always remember to exfoliate your skin with a scrub with small beads so that all the dirt impurities are removed and you have a healthy and glowing skin and your skin is not stripped off of its protective layer. Exfoliating regularly will also stop the development of acne and other skin problems.

SPF

Nothing beats the importance of a good sunscreen. Allow us to clear the air on one thing first: using any makeup product that comes with added SPF is good for you, but it does not mean you have the chance of skipping sunscreen. However, if you are in a hurry and have other steps like makeup to perform then we suggest you use a tinted sunscreen. It is a great option if you want to blend in the two steps. Also, if you are out in the sun daily, don’t forget to reapply every two hours.

Moisturise

Selecting a right moisturiser is the foremost step towards not only getting your skincare routine right but also maintaining healthy, supple and hydrated skin. It is highly advisable to apply a moisturiser both in the morning as well as at night so that it keeps your skin healthy and does not leave your skin parched. Regular application of a moisturiser based on your skin type can help you to keep your skin hydrated, supple and smooth and prevent fine lines. Wash your face and lather yourself up with a moisturiser for a natural glow. However, let us tell you the natural glow only comes after a period of time and the key to the same is being consistent.

Buy less makeup

We are in a world where offers and deals are doled out by brands and e-commerce websites on a daily basis and it’s a task to keep yourself from giving in. While we’re all for playing around with new beauty products, it can confuse your skin and complicate your routine in turn not letting your skin settle down to a certain product. If you’ve still got jars and tubes that are more than half full, we suggest the beauty shopping to go on halt. This way, not only do you use the bare minimum and your skin finally adjust to a routine but, you also save the environment from the trash.

