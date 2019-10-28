Is the post-Diwali air pollution harming your skin? Here’s what you can do

Pollution has taken a big toll on all of us and it has wreaked havoc on our health, skin and hair as well. The air being heavy and polluted with particulate matter is almost impossible to breathe. Especially if you are living in Delhi, you must be aware of the pollution level that shoot ups after Diwali. People are heavily relying on air purifiers, using pollution masks or just staying indoors. As the pollution level keeps on rising so do issues like skin irritation, hair damage and so on.

“While the natural restoration of the environment is a long walk down the road now, we should look at simple and effective solutions. Scientific studies have shown that the major fallout is the inflammation of our pulmonary tracts when particulate matter is breathed in. We can use essential oils to help reduce inflammation. Also, skin and hair can be salvaged from the ravages of the polluted air,” says Dr Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.

Here are some efficient and gentle anti-pollution solutions to keep the glow of your natural beauty forever.

* Cleanse: Since the polluting particles settle onto our skin, it’s necessary to cleanse day and night for clear, pollution-free skin. For better results go for a charcoal-based face wash which purifies and brightens the skin. Follow this with a deep cleansing face pack for a total defence against pollution. Use twice a week to detoxify your skin.

* Rejuvenating your skin: In the fight against hazardous air and smog, our skin loses its natural glow and is left with years added to it due to the pollution. To rejuvenate your skin, use the goodness of lavender oil and organic aloe vera gel that will oxygenate and revitalise your skin overnight.

* Lather, rinse, repeat: Lack-lustre, dry, rattled and frayed, these are the things that bad weather does to your hair. Not only does hair lose the moisture but the poor air clogs your scalp, making it highly prone to dandruff and hairfall. To beat this, shampoo and conditioner repeatedly to not only cleanse your scalp of toxins but also prevent hairfall, while the conditioner moisturises and nourishes your strands.