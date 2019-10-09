Want to reduce wrinkles? Here’s how you can do it naturally

Want to reduce wrinkles but do not wish to invest in expensive creams and cosmetic procedures? Fret not, because with these kitchen products, you will be able to achieve your goal in no time. Read on to find out what these natural remedies are.

1. Egg whites

A great source of protein, egg whites form a protective seal on the skin. You can whip them in a bowl and massage onto your skin. Allow it to dry for 15 minutes before rinsing with warm water — letting vitamins B and E to work their magic.

2. Olive oil

Olive oil can make your skin stay soft. You can gently massage the oil on your skin before bedtime and rinse using a soft towel. When you wake up, you will find your skin to be supple and healthy looking. The oil acts as a moisturizer. But keep in mind that if you are acne-prone, you will need to consult with your doctor first.

3. Lemon juice

You can just take a lemon, slice it and squeeze the juice onto your skin, to get rid of wrinkles. The citric acid found in lemon juice makes the skin appear brighter and healthier.

4. Fruits and veggies

Fresh fruits and vegetables contain vitamins A and C that make the skin glow from the inside. Experts say these are the best skin-friendly foods. But, don’t expect the changes to happen overnight. Instead, find out which ones are great for fighting oxidation and have more of them.

Skin experts and dermatologists, however, insist that besides opting for home remedies, you must also keep in mind that wearing a sunscreen — with SPF of at least 30 — will do you good when you step out of the house. The harmful rays of the sun accelerate aging and cause wrinkles.