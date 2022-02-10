Effective tips to prevent and treat ingrown hair

Instead of a clean and smooth finish, many of us experience bumps and itchy rashes on our skin after waxing or shaving body hair. These are known as ingrown hair — hair that grows back into the skin instead of growing out.

According to WebMD, dead skin can clog a hair follicle that forces the hair to grow sideways under the skin, rather than up and out. Ingrown hair can lead to itching and discomfort, and give an overall pitted appearance on the skin.

“This happens when a hair curls and re-enters your skin instead of growing out of its follicle. It can be painful, itchy, and leave a scar if not treated properly,” dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta said, as she shared some simple tips to prevent and get rid of them effectively.

Take a look.

“You can use a hot compress or have a dermatologist remove those ingrown hair,” she said on Instagram.

The best way to prevent and treat ingrown hair, according to Dr Gupta, is laser hair reduction.

Earlier, the expert had listed some dos and don’ts for when you are dealing with ingrown hair.

Follow these tips

*Exfoliate your skin twice a week with a physical exfoliant.

*Exfoliate once a week with a chemical exfoliant.

*Always moisturise after exfoliating.

*If you shave or wax, always wet skin with warm water first. Remove hair in the direction it’s growing, not the opposite.

*If you currently shave or wax, switch to laser hair removal.

*Don’t pick at ingrown hair or bumps. See a doctor for safe removal.

