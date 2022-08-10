Follow these skincare tips during pregnancy for acne flare-ups, blemishes and pigmentation

August 10, 2022 7:00:08 pm
Pregnancy brings with it a lot of changes that can affect your mood, your appearance, hair and skin. It is said to be a hormonal roller coaster, which can either leave you with glowing skin or cause acne, blemishes, and pigmentation.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Dr Gagan Bhatia, the founder of Uniqaya, a skincare brand, says that since pregnancy is a phase when the body undergoes tremendous changes, it is important to ensure that among other things, the skin stays healthy and hydrated.
If you are an expectant mother, following these skin care tips will do you good, as explained by Dr Bhatia; read on.
Subscriber Only Stories
* Stay hydrated and eat right: Ensure that you drink enough water and stay hydrated to cleanse your body of any toxins. Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is a good way to ensure your skin does not look tired or dull.
* Treat acne flare-ups, blemishes, and pigmentation with ease: Acne breakouts and acne flare-ups are common during pregnancy. If you have not been blessed with a glowing face, consider washing your face with an oil-free cleanser. Be gentle while drying your skin and opt for non-comedogenic face washes.
* Sleep for at least 8-10 hours: Sleep is essential for your skin. During pregnancy, it is important to take plenty of rest; a sound sleep will prevent you from getting dark circles as well.
* Avoid the usage of harsh soaps: Harsh soaps can make your skin get rid of its natural oils. Make a switch to a moisturising body wash.
* Protect yourself from sunlight: The harmful UVA and UVB rays should not penetrate into your skin and ruin its texture. In case you suffer from acne problems, consider using products that contain glycolic acid, alpha hydroxy acid, topical erythromycin or other such products advised by dermatologists.
* Don’t over-exfoliate: It is likely that your skin can get sensitive during pregnancy. Ensure that you don’t over-exfoliate and maintain the skin’s pH balance.
* Remember to relax: Pregnancy is a beautiful, but challenging journey. Relaxation is a must for expecting mothers. It is important to take proper rest in the morning. A prenatal massage can do wonders for your complexion and skin. Consider meditation as well, for its benefits are immense for the mind, body and soul.
* Consider exercising, but do it lightly: Exercising is essential in ensuring a clear complexion and good health. Prenatal yoga is a wonderful way to make sure you remain agile and fresh. Working out also helps to eliminate toxins when you sweat, thereby enhancing the blood flow to the face and making you look healthier.
What do you think of these tips?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Bouncers thrash guests outside Gurgaon club after argument over women being ‘touched inappropriately’
Manish Sisodia writes to L-G Vinay Kumar Saxena, demands CBI probe into toll tax ‘scam’ in MCD
As Kodanad estate heist probe crawls, Stalin’s promise remains a distant reality
CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam
Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR’s television premiere date announced
DCW head Swati Malliwal seeks FIR against Mukesh Khanna for ‘misogynistic comments’
JEE-Mains candidate says 13 answers in his response sheet changed post exam, HC tells NTA to preserve electronic record
Watch: Artists perform Kuthu, a folk dance from Tamil Nadu, during CWG closing ceremony
Virat Kohli should open the innings with Rohit Sharma at Asia Cup: Parthiv Patel
PM Modi taunts Cong over Aug 5 protest: Those believing in black magic won’t earn people’s trust
Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?
Agniveer recruitment for female candidates from November 1