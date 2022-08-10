Follow these skincare tips during pregnancy for acne flare-ups, blemishes and pigmentation

Pregnancy brings with it a lot of changes that can affect your mood, your appearance, hair and skin. It is said to be a hormonal roller coaster, which can either leave you with glowing skin or cause acne, blemishes, and pigmentation.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Dr Gagan Bhatia, the founder of Uniqaya, a skincare brand, says that since pregnancy is a phase when the body undergoes tremendous changes, it is important to ensure that among other things, the skin stays healthy and hydrated.

If you are an expectant mother, following these skin care tips will do you good, as explained by Dr Bhatia; read on.

* Stay hydrated and eat right: Ensure that you drink enough water and stay hydrated to cleanse your body of any toxins. Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is a good way to ensure your skin does not look tired or dull.

* Treat acne flare-ups, blemishes, and pigmentation with ease: Acne breakouts and acne flare-ups are common during pregnancy. If you have not been blessed with a glowing face, consider washing your face with an oil-free cleanser. Be gentle while drying your skin and opt for non-comedogenic face washes.

* Sleep for at least 8-10 hours: Sleep is essential for your skin. During pregnancy, it is important to take plenty of rest; a sound sleep will prevent you from getting dark circles as well.

Advertisement

* Avoid the usage of harsh soaps: Harsh soaps can make your skin get rid of its natural oils. Make a switch to a moisturising body wash.

Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is a good way to ensure your skin does not look tired or dull. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is a good way to ensure your skin does not look tired or dull. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Protect yourself from sunlight: The harmful UVA and UVB rays should not penetrate into your skin and ruin its texture. In case you suffer from acne problems, consider using products that contain glycolic acid, alpha hydroxy acid, topical erythromycin or other such products advised by dermatologists.

* Don’t over-exfoliate: It is likely that your skin can get sensitive during pregnancy. Ensure that you don’t over-exfoliate and maintain the skin’s pH balance.

Advertisement

* Remember to relax: Pregnancy is a beautiful, but challenging journey. Relaxation is a must for expecting mothers. It is important to take proper rest in the morning. A prenatal massage can do wonders for your complexion and skin. Consider meditation as well, for its benefits are immense for the mind, body and soul.

* Consider exercising, but do it lightly: Exercising is essential in ensuring a clear complexion and good health. Prenatal yoga is a wonderful way to make sure you remain agile and fresh. Working out also helps to eliminate toxins when you sweat, thereby enhancing the blood flow to the face and making you look healthier.

What do you think of these tips?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!