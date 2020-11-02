Clogged pores troubling you? Count on these skincare tips

Don't let clogged pores make you look aged. Here's help. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Skincare is not about the external application of products, it is about first understanding your skin type and its needs. While some skin problems are specific to a person’s skin, the climate they live in, their diet, their age, many others are common to all those who experience skin troubles in general. One such issue is the appearance of pores that may make your face look dull.

All that depends on how you pay attention to certain lifestyle factors, suggested dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta in an Instagram post.

“No matter your age or skin type, you can make a noticeable difference in the way your pores look. The most important thing to know is that pores don’t actually shrink — but they can appear to. The size and look of your pores depend on quite a few factors — things like genetics, skin type, exposure to sun, and age are all part of the equation,” she said while suggesting a few tips that may help pores “look flawless”.

Cleanse twice a day

Daily cleansing and regular exfoliation are the best ways to keep pores clean. Dirt, dust and dead skin cells get stuck in your pores. Clean your face day and night with gel-based cleansers that would clear oil and dirt from pores. This can make an enormous difference in the way your skin looks and feels.

Exfoliate twice a week

Exfoliating your skin twice a week is also very beneficial. Just be careful not to over-exfoliate the skin. Use a gentle-exfoliator with key ingredients like Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide and retinoids that would help reduce sebum.

Moisturise daily

Moisturising your skin is a daily “must” for all skin types, including oily skin, but is especially true for dry, sensitive skin. Use a moisturiser with hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

Count on some simple beauty hacks. (Source: Lara Bhupathi/Instagram) Count on some simple beauty hacks. (Source: Lara Bhupathi/Instagram)

Apply a clay mask

Clay masks are another secret weapon that help minimise pores because they work to quickly unclog pores by wicking out all the oil. Use a clay mask once or twice a week on alternative days for exfoliating.

Increase elasticity of your skin

Tightening your skin and increasing elasticity works the best at dissolving dead cells and absorbing oil. Add vitamin C and retinoids to your skincare routine. Use products with lactic acid and glycolic acid.

Wear sunscreen

Always remember to wear sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Use chemical/physical filters with SPF 30, water-resistant and sweat-resistant.

