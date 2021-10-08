Skincare tips: Here’s what you can do about ingrown hair

Skincare is something that everyone needs to consider based on the type and texture of their skin. Closely related to skincare is the pesky issue of ingrown hair, which is basically left behind during hair removal, if it is not done properly. It can cause the skin to feel bumpy and rough.

In the lockdown, a lot many people have turned to grooming at home, by themselves, without having had the option to visit the salon. Then, there are those who inherently deal with the issue of bumpy ingrown hair on the skin. In both these cases, it is important to know that it is not something you have to suffer, for there are solutions that can make your skin feel smoother.

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a cosmetologist, suggests some dos and don’ts for when you are dealing with the problem of ingrown hair. In an Instagram post, she writes, “If you suffer from ingrown hair on your face or body, you know how annoying and sometimes painful it can be!”

Dr Gupta shares some tips:

1. Exfoliate your skin twice a week with a physical exfoliant.

2. Exfoliate once a week with a chemical exfoliant.

3. Always moisturise after exfoliating.

4. If you shave or wax, always wet skin with warm water first. Remove hair in the direction it’s growing, not the opposite.

5. If you currently shave or wax, switch to laser hair removal.

6. Don’t pick at ingrown hair or bumps! See a doctor for safe removal.

Besides these points, is there anything else you do to take care of your ingrown hair? Let us know!

