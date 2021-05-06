Skincare tips: Here are the benefits of oiling your navel aka belly button

The navel is said to be the source of life. When a baby is born, it is attached to its mother through the navel. This is because it is the navel that offers the essence of life and growth through the nutrients, blood and oxygen that reaches the baby. “That is why your navel which is also the centre of your body is one of the primary points of nourishment and growth even as an adult,” says Aakash Anand, Founder & CEO, Bella Vita Organic.

Oiling the navel benefits our body, including our skin. “It is a primitive practice, as mentioned in our Vedas and Ayurveda wherein women and men oil their navel to provide nourishment to their entire body. It has been medically proven that your belly button is connected to various veins in the body and oiling it can lead to curing several ailments,” explains Anand.

What is navel oiling?

In scientific terms, the practice of oiling is called the “Pechoti method” which can be helpful in correcting, balancing, and healing nervous connections within the body.

Benefits of oiling

While people generally use mustard or coconut oil to apply on the navel, it is not considered effective owing to the missing ayurvedic properties with healing elements. Anand suggests, “To get the best results, it is advisable to massage with an oil that contains extracts such as neem, tea tree, lemon, grapeseed and almond oil which helps cleanse your belly button.”

Oiling the navel helps purify your body and provides healthy glowing skin, free from radical damage. Moreover, the navel absorbs oil faster and provides nourishment from within.

How to practice it?

This process barely takes two minutes. “All you have to do is pour oil on your belly button. Apply it on the navel and massage your belly button in a circular motion for 5-10 minutes. It is best to do so daily before you go to bed for the best results,” he adds. Also, oiling at night can help you feel relaxed in the morning when you get up.

