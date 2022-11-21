scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Don’t miss out on these skincare habits in your 20s

From saying no to physical scrubs to incorporating retinol in your routine — here are some essential skincare habits for your 20s

skincare 20sFollow these skincare tips for healthy, glowing skin (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

There’s no better time than your 20s to pay attention to your health, hair, and, of course, skin. Inadequate skin and hair care habits during the 20s can show signs of damage in the years to come.

As such, dermatologist Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin recently took to Instagram to share essential skin and hair advice that you wish you knew sooner. Take a look.

It’s all about sunscreen

Applying sunscreen regularly is crucial as UV rays are always there, even on a cloudy day, when you are inside working near a window or even just driving your car. “They are not good for your skin,” she said.

ALSO READ |Ways in which pollution affects the skin (plus, effective ways to protect it)

Your diet matters, and so does exercising

The expert suggested consuming fresh greens, lots of fibre and supplements with vitamin D3. “Exercise regularly and live an alkaline lifestyle through diet for maximal health,” she added.

skincare 20s Say no to physical scrubs (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Act early on hair fall

It is crucial to act early on your hair fall, while it is still curable. Dr Sarin said, “Some hair loss can be permanent.”

No physical scrubs, please

Advertisement

If you are someone who swears by scrubbing your face, please stop! “You are doing more harm than good by causing micro-tears in your skin, peeling away for impaired skin barrier and pigmentation,” she explained.

ALSO READ |These signs indicate whether your nails are healthy (or not)

Use the “multi-tasker” retinol

According to Dr Sarin, include retinol in your skincare routine as it is “justified to be used in the 20s”.

Advertisement

Earlier, skincare coach Tarun Dosanjh suggested that one must start early — in your 20s — to protect the skin and keep it healthy. “While you might have thought that you wouldn’t have to start worrying about taking care of your skin until you were in your 30s or 40s, there are few habits you can develop in your 20s that will protect your skin in the long run,” she wrote.

According to her, these healthy skincare practices include – choosing the right cleanser, using a broad-spectrum sunscreen, using a tinted moisturiser in place of sunscreen, investing in a good eye cream, and taking off makeup before bed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economy
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 05:00:04 pm
Next Story

Navale bridge accident: Audit report submitted last year flagged several issues on stretch, many were remedied

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

AMA
Celebs put their best fashion foot forward, bring glamour, colour and bling to the American Music Awards
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement