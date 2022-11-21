Don’t miss out on these skincare habits in your 20s

There’s no better time than your 20s to pay attention to your health, hair, and, of course, skin. Inadequate skin and hair care habits during the 20s can show signs of damage in the years to come.

As such, dermatologist Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin recently took to Instagram to share essential skin and hair advice that you wish you knew sooner. Take a look.

It’s all about sunscreen

Applying sunscreen regularly is crucial as UV rays are always there, even on a cloudy day, when you are inside working near a window or even just driving your car. “They are not good for your skin,” she said.

Your diet matters, and so does exercising

The expert suggested consuming fresh greens, lots of fibre and supplements with vitamin D3. “Exercise regularly and live an alkaline lifestyle through diet for maximal health,” she added.

Act early on hair fall

It is crucial to act early on your hair fall, while it is still curable. Dr Sarin said, “Some hair loss can be permanent.”

No physical scrubs, please

If you are someone who swears by scrubbing your face, please stop! “You are doing more harm than good by causing micro-tears in your skin, peeling away for impaired skin barrier and pigmentation,” she explained.

Use the “multi-tasker” retinol

According to Dr Sarin, include retinol in your skincare routine as it is “justified to be used in the 20s”.

Earlier, skincare coach Tarun Dosanjh suggested that one must start early — in your 20s — to protect the skin and keep it healthy. “While you might have thought that you wouldn’t have to start worrying about taking care of your skin until you were in your 30s or 40s, there are few habits you can develop in your 20s that will protect your skin in the long run,” she wrote.

According to her, these healthy skincare practices include – choosing the right cleanser, using a broad-spectrum sunscreen, using a tinted moisturiser in place of sunscreen, investing in a good eye cream, and taking off makeup before bed.

