Keep your hands soft and wrinkle-free with these expert tips

Expert tips to keep your hands soft and wrinkle-free. (Photo: Pixabay)

We use our hands for almost everything we do, but somehow do not take as much care of them as our skin or hair, says Dr Amoha Bhatia, a skin specialist. However, this trend seems to be gradually changing as people are slowly becoming more aware of the appearance of their hands and realising that they are an easy tell-tale sale for ageing.

“Skin ageing is a complex process influenced by intrinsic and extrinsic factors. Exposure to the sun along with ageing causes the skin on hands to become thin, lose volume and elasticity, ultimately resulting in wrinkles and age spots,” she tells indianexpress.com.



Below, she shares simple tips that will help maintain the elasticity of your hands and soften the wrinkles, if any. Read on.

Taking care of your hands at home

Follow a daily nighttime regime for your hands, too. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Wear gloves while performing tasks like cleaning and gardening as it prevents contact from harsh chemicals and detergents. It is important to “moisturise your hands with creams rich in urea, ceramides, mineral oil and hyaluronic acid after every hand wash. This helps keep the hands hydrated and supple, in turn, decreasing the signs of wrinkles.”

Also, do not forget to apply sunscreen on your hands. “It prevents sun damage and hence, degradation of collagen and elastin. Make sure it has an SPF of 30.” says the expert.

Follow a daily nighttime regime for your hands, too. “Use hand serums or creams containing with vitamin C, E and B3 as they are potent antioxidants and prevent signs of ageing by synthesizing collagen” adds Dr Bhatia.

Chemical peels and lasers

Chemical peels are used to improve the texture of the skin and reduce fine lines by getting rid of old and saggy skin and encouraging the growth of new skin. Laser treatments, on the other hand, are done on the surface of the skin which helps you get rid of dark spots, fine lines and loose skin.

Dermal fillers and fat transfer

Dermal filler, which mainly contains hyaluronic acid, is one of the best treatments. Hyaluronic acids are naturally occurring in the skin but they deplete as we age. “Derma fillers help keep the skin plump and add volume to the hands. Results are instantaneous and last for almost a year,” mentions the doctor

However, if you are looking for an alternate method, then you can opt for fat transfer. “In this method, fat cells are taken from the patient’s own body part like the stomach or thigh and are then processed and injected in the patient’s hand,” shares the doctor. “The results are immediate and longer than dermal fillers,” she adds.

But always consult an expert before opting for any procedures.

