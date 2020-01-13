The ultimate skincare tips for your 20s

The products you used in your teens just won’t cut it for you anymore. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) The products you used in your teens just won’t cut it for you anymore. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Your 20s are literally the best and the worst. Trying your hand at adulting can be pretty chaotic. You learn and you unlearn. Added to a long list of newly acquired responsibilities, your skin begins to change and face the music as you hustle. Just like how the 20s set you up for the future, your skin too is a reflection of this period.

Issues with skincare and priorities linger around and the products you used in your teenage years will no longer cut it for your skin problems at the present. But because we know just how much effort goes into your 20s, here are some tips to simplify your skincare routine.

Double cleanse

The foremost skin care rule that everyone should know is the power of double cleansing. Your 20’s are the best time to get this habit on lockdown. Double cleansing is a super simple procedure — cleanse first using an oil-based cleanser, and then cleanse again using a cream, gel or foam-based cleanser. This ensures that all of the makeup, dirt, and bacteria is properly removed from your skin. You’ll be utterly surprised how much more you can remove with that second cleanse.

Don’t ditch exfoliation

We cannot stress how important this step is. Dead skin cells can accumulate on the surface and cause the skin to look dry and dull. The pile-up of dead cells can also mix with sweat, oil and makeup and clog your pores, which can lead to blemishes. Regular exfoliation helps keep dead skin cells at bay, making your skin look brighter, fresher, and younger. We highly suggest you exfoliate every three to four days i.e at least twice a week.

Start using an eye cream

From 20 to 29, a great deal changes in not only your life but for your skin as well. This is when you start working towards preventing premature ageing of your skin. Look for ingredients like collagen in your cleansers and moisturisers and try introducing retinol in your skincare regime as a preventive against fine lines and wrinkles. Remember our eyes are the first place that gives away signs of stress and tiredness due to puffy under-eyes, dark circles and fine lines, so introducing an eye-cream to your routine early on can work wonders.

Never underestimate the power of an SPF

This step is simply non-negotiable on a daily basis at any age. There are so many formulations to choose from, but we suggest you pick a broad-spectrum sunscreen that’s SPF 30 or higher. Look for a gel sunscreen that is light on your skin and doesn’t feel heavy. If you’re out and active, reapply your SPF every one to two hours; if you’re not spending a lot of time outdoors, then it’s fine to apply it just once a day.

Exercise and food habits

You are what you eat and none of the above steps will help unless you streamline your food habits and exercise routine. Go for fresh fruits and seasonal vegetables. Ensure you go for a workout at least thrice in a week. It doesn’t have to be gymming, but a simply Zumba, a dancing session or even swimming.

