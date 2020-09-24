Expert skincare tips to follow during pregnancy

Here's your skincare guide during pregnancy. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful phases of a woman’s life. But during the nine months of pregnancy, women also go through lots of changes — both, physical or emotional, along with many hormonal changes that can lead to skin problems like frequent breakouts of acne, itchy skin, and pigmentation. To cope with such skin problems during this period, women need to maintain a beauty routine, says Dr Ajay Rana, dermatologist, and aesthetic physician.

Here are some tips you can follow during pregnancy for healthy skin

*It is common to experience itching, especially on the abdomen area as the blood supply to the skin increases, but avoid using any chemical products. Instead use natural products such as aloe vera gel, almond oil, and coconut oil to keep your skin soft, supple, healthy and nourished.

*Your body needs to stay hydrated all the time, especially now, to prevent your skin from drying out. This will also help flush out all the toxins from your body. A good amount of water will ensure sufficient amniotic fluid in your body which is important for the comfort of your baby.

*Many pregnant women develop itchy and persistent stretch marks, especially on the belly and breast areas, during pregnancy. To reduce these, apply topical creams on high-risk areas throughout the pregnancy. You can also use natural moisturiser, such as coconut oil, olive oil, or aloe vera gel, early in your pregnancy to get the best results.

*If somebody’s skin is oily and acne-prone, there are high chances that she will experience worse breakouts during the first trimester of pregnancy. So use a product that contains glycolic acid, alpha hydroxy acid, topical erythromycin after consulting a dermatologist.

*Aways exfoliate your skin with a scrub two or three times a week. Make sure you wash your face with a good face wash every day. Some homemade face packs will also work for a natural glow on the face.

Ensure you are taking care of your skin too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Ensure you are taking care of your skin too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

*Due to hormonal changes, some women experience pigmentation on cheeks, forehead, neck, and even on the armpits. To reduce this, apply lemon juice mixed with cucumber juice on the spots a few times a day. You can also use a honey oat mask for exfoliation followed by a face pack made of turmeric and raw milk to lighten the spots on the skin.

*The most important skin-care routine to follow during pregnancy is to moisturise your skin with at least SPF 15, and with broad-spectrum protection that works against both UVA and UVB rays. During pregnancy, elevated hormone levels trigger the multiplication of pigment cells, which causes facial blotchiness. To avoid this discoloration, use sunscreen daily.

*Many pregnant women have dry skin, hair fall, cracked lips and heels at some stage during their pregnancy. Milk cream, coconut oil, and wheat germ oil are especially useful for combating dry and cracked skin during this time. Also, apply wheat germ oil which is a rich source of essential vitamins and fatty acids, to your nipples to prevent dryness.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd