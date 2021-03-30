Say goodbye to stubborn brown spots on your face with these simple tips

Flawless skin is on everyone’s wishlist. But, no matter how much you take care of it, you are likely to experience some skincare issue — one among them being brown spots on your face. Though common, it can get pretty complicated when it comes to treating them. “The key to successfully treating discoloration is to know what you’re dealing with. Irrespective of the kind of pigmentation you’re developing, there are few things common to treating them,” said Dr Jushya Sarin, a dermatologist, on Instagram.

So if you too have been battling brown spots, below are some simple tips for effective treatment:

Dr Sarin added that “the primary step in the treatment of dark spots is to ascertain the cause. Without figuring out the cause there could be a failure of the treatment and dissatisfaction with therapy.”

Here are some common tips that will help you treat dark spots:

Load up on SPF

This is one of the most important steps. Whether you are stepping out or not, sunscreen is a must. The dermatologist said, “limiting sun damage is the key to prevent aggravation of dark spots.” Always apply sunscreen 20-30 minutes before heading outside and reapply after every two hours, especially on the areas exposed to the sun.

Try retinoids

Retinoids are not for delaying the signs of ageing but also help exfoliate minor discolourations. “It also helps prevents dark spots in the future,” she said.

Consider the topical application of antioxidants

To counter the oxidative stress in the skin caused by hyperpigmentation, you must topically apply anti-oxidants. You can try vitamin C, E. niacinamide or glutathione.

Schedule peel treatments

“Peels such a glycolic acid, mandelic acid, azelaic acid and TCA function by causing superficial inflammation to the skin,” said Dr Sarin. The skin responds to this with its healing process which, in turn, helps fade dark spots.

Laser treatment

Explore this option only after consulting a dermatologist. Laser treatment can be effective in treating the most stubborn kind of pigmentation as well. “Laser wavelengths reaching the right depths of black/brown spots can destroy the pigment collection,” added the dermatologist.

