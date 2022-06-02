Skincare alert: Simple tips to protect your skin before and after swimming

The summer season calls for a good, relaxing swim. But, wait! Before you dive into the pool, you must keep in mind the fact that chlorine present in pool water can be harsh on your skin, leading to dryness, rashes, itchiness and irritation.

As such, it’s important to take care of your skin before and after your swimming session to keep it healthy and glowing. Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to share a few such simple and effective skincare tips.

Before swimming

*Apply a thick moisturiser on the whole body.

*Use a water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of more than 50.

*Take a quick shower before entering the pool.

*Apply the sunscreen on the face, neck, and shoulder. “Do not forget the shoulders as this is the area most likely to burn,” she said.

After swimming

*Immediately rinse your body with fresh water as this will wash off the chlorine.

*Use a gentle body wash or no body wash at all. Do not use soaps.

*When skin is damp, apply a thick layer of moisturiser or oil. “Chlorine in pool water is very drying on the skin. You need to moisturise immediately,” the dermatologist explained.

