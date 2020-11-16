Make these changes to your winter skincare routine for a more nourished skin

Skincare, in the end, is a series of dedicated efforts with the right guidance. Inculcating even the smallest changes can lead to desired results. (Photo: Getty)

We can all agree that the winter months are always harsh on the skin. And when this harshness is accompanied by high levels of pollution, you know your skin is going to bear the brunt of it all.

“The harsh winter winds rob the skin of moisture, making it dry and itchy, giving us flaky skin, chapped lips and static hair. With hundreds of skin products to choose from, it is imperative to understand the ingredients and effectiveness to attain desired results” Sandeep Gupta, chief executive officer at E’Clat Superior tells indianexpress.com.

Make a note of these little changes that you can incorporate into your routine, so as to keep your skin healthy.

Make sure you add hyaluronic acid

A popular component in many facial serums, hyaluronic acid is a wonder ingredient that makes the skin hydrated, plump and noticeable. “It improves the texture when used repeatedly and also naturally occurs in our body. However, when applied topically, it aids the absorption of water from the moisturizers applied on the skin and creates a barrier to lock the moisture,” Gupta says.

ALSO READ | ‘Instead of fruit juices, opt for fruits’: Madhuri Dixit Nene shares skincare tips

If you have chronically dry skin conditions like eczema which flairs up in winters, then ceramides, along with HA, are considered effective.

Gently exfoliate your skin to remove the dead skin cells

Remember when cosmetic brands used to advertise face scrubs so much? The reason is that exfoliation is an important step in every regime. “As face masks are now a necessity, the friction caused by different materials along with heat and sweat leads to breaking out of the skin. Exfoliating the skin helps in getting rid of clogged pores and dead skin cells.”

A layer of clean and glowing skin on the surface: Using mild exfoliators or organic ones can help eliminate the dead skin cells, whiteheads and blackheads that eventually lead to breakouts.

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar shows how to get the perfect brown eye makeup look; watch video here

No matter the skin type, make sure you moisturize

“Dry skin is an exception, but it is a common notion among the people with combination to oily skin to skip this step in their routine,” points out Gupta. Whatever may be your skin type, if it lacks hydration, then the pores tend to produce excess oil or sebum which further make the skin dull. Thus, no matter your skin type, moisturizing is an essential part of a routine and should never be skipped.

Follow a simple but effective routine

“While settling for a skincare routine, one must always remember a simple formula — the efficacy of products is always greater than the number of products used,” Gupta says. It is never about using too many products but rather about using the right one.

ALSO READ | Heard of mandelic acid? Here’s why your skin needs it

Either include specific products or go for specially-formulated ones to avoid burning a hole in your pocket. “Serums are one of the most popular choices when it comes to well-rounded products. Due to their high concentration of healing components and thin texture, they deeply penetrate the layers of the skin, giving you the desired results,” Gupta says in conclusion.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd