Why you need a serum in your skincare routine

There is a lot of skin care advice available on the internet; whether it is the famed 10-step Korean routine or the basic 3-step CTM routine. But, it must be understood that each skin type is different, and so are its requirements. This is why it is essential to first thoroughly understand one’s skin and then go on to build a customised routine for it. But, if experts are to be believed, a serum can be used on any skin type and makes for an effective addition to one’s routine.

However, says Manjul Gupta, founder and director, Bodycraft Spa and Salon, “a serum is not a replacement for moisturiser. It contains concentrated active ingredients that target specific skin concerns. This means a serum is more powerful than a usual face cream. But, that doesn’t mean you ditch your moisturiser. Apply it over over the serum to seal the moisture into your skin.”

How is serum effective?

“Serum is made from very small molecules, aiding it to be quickly absorbed by the skin,” she explains. By targeting specific concerns, it can work on boosting the production of collagen or simply soothe sensitive skin and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

“They have the potential to provide more visible results. For example, a serum with vitamin C can help with issues like anti-aging, pigmentation, and lightening spots, scars, and pimples.”

MORE ON SKINCARE | Why dermatologist-led beauty brands are trending in the skincare industry

How to include a serum in your skincare routine?

Clean your skin with a cleanser, as per your skin type. Follow it up with exfoliation.

Pick a serum that addresses your skin concerns. For example, to deal with fine lines, go for a retinol-based serum. If you want to even-tone your skin, opt for something with niacinamide or Vitamin C.

Those who have sensitive skin can go for a serum with Centella extracts. There are a lot of options in the market but always consult your dermatologist first.

READ | Five skincare trends set to take 2021 by storm

“Apply it to your face in dots and gently massage it in, rubbing the serum through your fingertips. Lastly, follow it up with a moisturiser and sunscreen,” she suggests.

“Selecting the right serum according to one’s skin type and concerns is very important as the wrong serum may not provide the desired results while damaging your skin in the process,” says Gupta.

ALSO READ | Vocal for local: Into the world of homegrown beauty products

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle