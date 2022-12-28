What skincare routine should you follow while travelling?

Travelling is an exciting feeling, what with planning an itinerary, shopping for vacation outfits, packing suitcases, exploring new locations, clicking pictures, and doing a host of other activities. Amid all this, your skin can start to feel dull, especially if you skip your regular routine.

Keep in mind that skincare should not take a backseat. The skin is exposed to dust, sunlight, change of weather, and other things such as long hours spent travelling; all of this may wreak havoc on your face, unless you are mindful.

ALSO READ | Health tips to keep in mind when travelling somewhere this holiday season

To help you maintain your skin while travelling, skincare experts at Cetaphil shared some simple tips; read on.

* Use a gentle cleanser, especially for sensitive skin

A gentle cleanser can take care of all the dirt and grime that continues building on your skin. Your skin will remain clean and retain its natural moisture. Plus, the cleanser has to be suitable for sensitive skin types to prevent flare-ups.

* Moisturising is a must

In the cold weather, your skin may get dry. It can cause flakiness and breakouts. To prevent this, always keep a replenishing moisturiser in your bag; use a non-greasy one to prevent clogged pores and to get soft and supple skin.

* Never forget sunscreen

Always carry with you a good quality sunscreen to shield your skin from the sun’s damaging rays. Without its usage, the skin quality can significantly be affected, leading to problems in the long run. While travelling, you may be outdoors more often, so don’t forget to re-apply your sunscreen every few hours.

Always carry with you a good quality sunscreen to shield your skin from the sun’s damaging rays. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Always carry with you a good quality sunscreen to shield your skin from the sun’s damaging rays. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Travel-sized products

Advertisement

There are many skincare products that come in travel-sized packs. They are portable, lightweight, and take up minimal space in your suitcases. Even if your preferred skincare product isn’t available in a miniature size, you may always carry them in little bottles.

* Don’t forget to drink water, get good sleep

The way your skin appears on the outside depends on how you feel inside. Drinking enough water and getting adequate sleep can do wonders for your skin, especially if you’re travelling.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!