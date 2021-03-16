Skincare tips to follow before, after and during your workouts

Are you taking enough care of your skin and hair? (Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)

We all know that workouts are great for the body and mind, but did you know that they are equally good for the skin, too? Regular workouts leave your skin feeling fresh and glowing. However, not many realise that certain skincare mistakes may be responsible for not letting the skin breathe, which is why you might be missing out on a post-workout glow.

So, if you are all for fitness, then you also must ensure your skin also reflects that effort by avoiding certain common skincare mistakes and keeping in mind some essential tips.

Cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shared some pointers on Instagram which we thought might be useful for you.

Here’s what she said: “As you know, rule number one of working out is to take off your makeup! Doing this alone is great to start ensuring your skin looks better, at the end of a workout. But when it comes to working out, we don’t often think about our skincare routine. Treating your skin properly before, after, and during your workout will make a huge difference to your skin.”

Here’s what she recommended.

Pre-workout session

Cleanse: You’re more likely to experience a breakout if you start your workout with dirty skin. Remove your makeup with an oil-based cleanser and then with a gentle cleanser.

Moisturise and apply sunscreen: Apply your moisturiser and lip balm, as your lips can feel dry and chapped after a workout along with a sunscreen with at least SPF 30.

During workout session

Do not touch your face: All the germs and bacteria from the workout equipment can cause acne and even bacterial infection. So consciously keep your hands off your face while working out.

Wipe off the sweat: Don’t wipe or rub your face against your clothes as it can lead to rashes and itchiness. Instead, use a soft towel and pat on the skin to get the sweat off.

Hydrate: Keep drinking water during your workout. If you do not drink enough water, you may experience symptoms like dehydration, dry mouth, lack of sweating etc.

Ensure you are drinking water. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Ensure you are drinking water. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Post-workout session

Always clean your face after a workout: Use a gentle cleanser that works for your skin type. Keeping a sweat-free face can prevent the pores from clogging.

Don’t ignore the body: Post-workout toxins usually get soaked into clothes. Ideally, one should take a quick shower and change into clean clothes.

Moisturise: Skin can feel flushed and red following a workout due to heat from exercise. Apply a gentle moisturiser following your cleanse to help soothe the skin with a sunscreen.

