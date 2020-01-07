Five skincare resolutions that will make you feel on top of the world in 2020

At the heart of nearly all our self-care and skincare advice is one simple tenet: try something new. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) At the heart of nearly all our self-care and skincare advice is one simple tenet: try something new. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

With a new decade upon us, it’s tempting to go OTT on New Year’s resolutions. But it is always better to set yourself a bundle of bite-size goals, as they make for more achievable ones. Luckily, when it comes to beauty-based intentions, it really is the small and simple things that can make a big difference. Let’s be really honest, at the heart of nearly all our self-care and skincare advice is one simple tenet: try something new.

With 2020 comes the perfect opportunity to start anew: Here are five skincare resolutions for the New Year to help begin.

Beauty resolution #1

Master Facial Massage

Use your palms on your forehead, sweeping from the middle outwards, repeating six times on each side.

A DIY face massage every time you apply your favourite serum or moisturiser pays dividends when it comes to de-puffing and boosting blood circulation. Here are the steps to ace this:

Start at your chest, and pressing with your palms, sweep outwards three times each side, then slide up your neck to your jaw.

Pinch your jaw between your index and middle finger knuckles and slide from your chin to your ears three times on each side.

Place your palms on your cheekbones beside your nose and sweep outwards towards your ears, lifting the cheek, repeat six times on each side.

Use your palms on your forehead, sweeping from the middle outwards, repeating six times on each side.

Anchoring your thumbs under the edge of your chin, sweep your middle fingers gently under and around each eye area, repeating eight times.

Spread your first three fingertips over your brows, press slightly and lift each brow, holding for 10 seconds. Repeat three times.

Make a fist with each hand and place them under each cheekbone. Lean your face into your hands, pressing them upwards and outwards for 10 seconds. Repeat three times.

Finish by tapping your face lightly and thoroughly all over with your fingertips.

Beauty resolution #2

Use SPF, daily

You could opt for sunscreen sprays or a gel.

We hate to harp, but this one requires harping. No matter the season, sun rays are always harmful for the skin, and it can accelerate wrinkling, discolouration, and even lead to skin cancer. So, this is the year you finally incorporate SPF into your morning regimen — and reapply whenever needed through the day. Get an SPF30 moisturiser (or higher) with broad-spectrum coverage (to thwart both UVA and UVB rays), and keep a body SPF at the ready, too. You could opt for sunscreen sprays, and if you do not enjoy the heaviness of a sunscreen lotion, go for a gel sunscreen.

Beauty resolution #3

Hydrate

It is extremely essential to keep yourself hydrated at all times.

If you are keen on making one resolution successful, let this be the one. It might sound painfully obvious, but many of us aren’t drinking enough water. This takes its toll on both the inside and out. Dehydration can have a number of side-effects including headaches and poor concentration. It can also lead to dry lips and loss of skin elasticity. The very least we should be drinking is 6-8 glasses of water a day. The amount every individual needs depends on various factors, including weight and lifestyle. The best indicator that we are drinking enough is the colour of our urine. Aim for it to be a pale yellow, any darker and our body is sending us a message. If you forget to drink enough water through the day, opt for soup for lunch or snack on an apple.

Beauty resolution #4

Foot massage

Keep the cream on your nightstand and wait to put it on until you're really ready to tuck in.

Make it a point to treat your feet with love in the new year. No technique or suggestions here — just a moment with yourself and an amazing, essential-oil-infused cream. Keep the cream on your nightstand and apply right when you are ready to tuck in, so you don’t end up slipping on the floor. It, of course, keeps your feet in great shape, and we’re convinced it makes for better sleep, a nicer next day, increased self-love, and a happier life.

Beauty resolution #5

Level-up your skincare regime

We will surely encourage you to take your regimen a notch above.

With us repeating ourselves often, you have possibly realised the importance of cleansing, exfoliating and moisturising your face. So we are not going to repeat ourselves here, but will surely encourage you to take your beauty regimen a notch above and incorporate something more proactive, like a serum in order to brighten and tone your complexion, or a toner to balance oil levels, even a mask so that it deeply nourishes skin or cleanses the pores. And if you are someone who has just entered the game, don’t worry we have you covered with enough information on skincare routines for ever skin type right from combination skin to oily skin and dry skin.

