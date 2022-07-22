scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Five skincare products that are totally safe to be used during pregnancy

Dr Vinay Singh, Senior Consultant-Dermatology, Paras Hospitals, who shared five skincare products that are totally safe to use during pregnancy.

New Delhi
July 22, 2022 9:40:26 pm
skincarePregnant women should choose physical moisturiser. (Photo: Pexels)

While pregnancy may make some women glow naturally, some others may experience skin issues like acne, blemishes etc. As such, they may have to use skincare products for relief. But, it must be noted that it is not advisable for pregnant women to use certain products as it may harm them and even their unborn baby.

We reached out to Dr Vinay Singh, Senior Consultant-Dermatology, Paras Hospitals, who shared five skincare products that are totally safe to use during pregnancy.

Face wash

Washing your face is the first and most crucial step in your daily skincare routine. It serves as the cornerstone for maintaining healthy, toxin-free skin that is able to absorb the nutrients from other products. “Make sure to use a gentle and safe face wash during pregnancy,” said Dr Singh.

Sunscreen

It is advisable to opt for physical sunscreen during pregnancy. “Sunscreens have been discovered to have a little toxicity in animals. Sunscreens’ cutaneous or systemic absorption is extremely constrained and no negative effects are found in studies,” he added.

skincare Azelaic acid is usually considered safe during pregnancy. (Photo: Pexels)

Azelaic acid

It is generally accepted that using Azelaic acid during pregnancy is safe. “Its exact mechanism of action against acne is unknown. However, it has been demonstrated to eradicate skin-surface germs and reduce swelling,” informed Dr Singh.

“For acne, azelaic acid is sold as a cream. It is available over-the-counter (OTC) and on prescription. A dermatologist’s consultation is always better before applying any cream or ointment,” he added.

Cocoa butter moisturiser

It is safe to use cocoa butter moisturiser during pregnancy and is regarded as one of the greatest moisturisers to help get relief from stretch marks.

“Although, stretch marks cannot be prevented or avoided by any cream. No matter how meticulously you apply moisturiser, it will not totally avoid stretch marks. It can assist with increased dryness or itching of the skin,” said the expert.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a fantastic and safe substance to use in pregnant women, according to research. “Premature ageing and environmental oxidative stresses will be guarded against by vitamin C. Good preparation with minimal air entry and proper packaging will ensure the longevity of the product,” he said.

