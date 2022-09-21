Skincare mistakes to-be brides and grooms should avoid before their big day

Taking care of the skin and hair before the wedding is essential for both brides-to-be as well as grooms. The stress of wedding planning often shows up on your face and you would not want your wedding album to have pictures of your swollen eyes, puffy skin, acne, pigmentation, etc. Many people undergo treatments before the wedding but what should they know about some dos and don’ts? For instance, is it advisable to get procedures done just before the wedding? Should people opt for services they have never done before? Should they simply stick to the basics?

Sharing the answers to these questions and more, Dr Sravya C Tipirneni, consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist at Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru says that while it is common for brides and grooms to experiment with new products or beauty treatments in order to look their best for the big day, doing so immediately before the event can end badly.

She cautions against making the following skincare mistakes:

1. Trying new procedures

From chemical peels to micro-needling, facials and more, skin-focused beauty treatments have become incredibly popular. While they can be beneficial, everyone’s skin will react differently; it is never a good idea to try out a treatment that is brand new before an important event. If you want to try a new treatment to address skin concerns, consult with a skincare specialist who can recommend an appropriate timeline to get the treatment and leave enough time to heal should you have a reaction.

2. Drastically altering skincare routine

The market is flooded with skincare products and you may be tempted to try a high-end or a new promising drug store product. What you do not consider is how your skin might react to the product — it may react badly. No product can give you results in such a short span of time.

3. Over exfoliating

Wanting smooth, glowing skin for your wedding is understandable, but exfoliate gently. Doing it too often or too aggressively can damage the skin. If you don’t exfoliate regularly as part of your skincare routine, exercise caution.

4. Using highly fragranced products

Most skincare and hair care products smell amazing. Your skin, unfortunately, does not seem to like them. The fragrance can easily irritate the skin. So, stay away from products with a strong fragrance.

5. Popping zits

Stress is a major reason for acne and pimples. The stressful months leading up to the wedding day can make you break out. Resist the temptation to pop that zit; it will not only make matters worse. Allow the pimple to heal on its own and try to keep calm.

6. Ditching sunscreen

It is not a good idea to ditch sunscreen. Put it on before stepping out. Your sunscreen should have an SPF of at least 30. But use one that suits your skin. Don’t use a greasy, cloggy one.

7. Touching the face frequently

Our hands are not always clean. Touching the face can lead to bacterial infestation on the skin, which can cause acne and pimples. Wash your hands clean before touching. For those with oily skin, touching the face can make your skin more oily.

8. Not removing makeup before bed

At night, the skin begins the process of regenerating and mending itself. Makeup that is left on the skin interferes with its natural functions, clogs pores, and causes acne and blackheads. Before going to bed, wash and moisturise your face with a natural cleanser to allow it to breathe.

9. Not getting enough sleep

When you sleep, the blood flow to your skin increases, which aids in collagen production and healing damage caused by UV exposure, pollution, dust, grime, and other factors. Dark circles, puffy eyes, fine lines and wrinkles, and other signs of insufficient sleep are common.

