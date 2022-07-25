scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Skincare alert: Mira Kapoor’s ‘basic face pack’ is perfect for this weather

"Doesn't feel like its clogging the skin in this weather and super cooling," wrote Mira Kapoor

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 5:30:32 pm
mira kapoorMira Kapoor's basic facepack is worth your time (Source: Mira Kapoor/instagram)

Many people consider skincare to be an elaborate affair that includes the application of a whole range of products. But, experts and enthusiasts say that understanding your skin type and then sticking to the basics is the key to most skincare woes.

Looks like Mira Kapoor, who swears by an ayurvedic way of life, also believes in the same mantra. She recently took to Instagram to reveal her go-to face pack that is chemical-free and can be prepared in a jiffy.

Also Read |Mira Rajput consumes this wonder ingredient for her skin: ‘No makeup, no skincare, just drinking…’

The mother-of-two said that the “basic face pack” is perfect for this weather.

According to Mira, a combination of besan or chickpea flour, raw milk, and rose water works wonders for the skin.

basic facepack Mira Kapoor shared an easy facepack (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

How to make face pack?

2 tsp – Besan
Raw milk, a few drops
Rose water, a dash

“It’s slightly runny. Doesn’t feel like its clogging the skin in this weather and super cooling,” wrote Mira as she shared the skincare secret.

Mira also went on to share how she decluttered her bathroom cabinet, an activity, she said, felt “therapeutic”.

“I also decluttered my bathroom cabinet of many powders and packs that I either don’t use, have no use for, or have become old. Other than being therapeutic to declutter, it also helps to streamline your skincare routine to the stuff that actually suits you that you can keep going back to expecting results,” she added.

Notably, besan or gram flour has traditionally been used in skincare regimes. According to a 2017 study published in The Open Dermatology Journal, besan acts as a tonic for the skin, helping to clean and exfoliate it. It further decreases skin tan and reduces oiliness.

Milk is said to be a good moisturiser as well as a toner which keeps the skin soft and supple.

Also Read |From immunity to diet and fitness: Mira Rajput Kapoor reveals it all

Experts say that rose extract or water is loaded with antioxidants that deeply cleanse skin pores. Since chemical-loaded beauty products can dry out the skin, rose water provides essential moisture to the tissues. Regularly cleaning the face with rose water can help get that golden glow.

Would you try this face pack?

