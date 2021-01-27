Are you are cleaning your makeup tools the right way?

Protect your powered cosmetics such as blush and eye shadows from getting contaminated by using latex sponge or use disposable applicators. (Source: Pixabay)

Do you apply makeup regularly? But do you wash your makeup tools regularly? Just like our face and hair, our makeup tools also need regular cleaning. The bacteria that affects the skin, causing it to react could partly be because of unclean makeup tools. While professionals clean their tools every day based on usage, those of us at home can clean our tools weekly, if not daily.

Cleaning makeup tools is the only hygienic way to keep your skincare routine effective. “Many get rashes and skin irritation due to unclean makeup brushes and cosmetics. Bacteria and mould can grow on cosmetics and makeup tools, causing skin reaction, inflammation and infections,” said Shalini Trehan, co-founder, Recode.

Here some tips to get you started, courtesy Trehan.

Brushes

Clean your brushes at least twice a month – all those used around the eyes, cheeks and the rest of the skin. Applicators on delicate skin can attract bacteria easily.

DIY cleaning

There are many cleaning solutions for all kinds of makeup tools. But, they can prove to be harsh and damage delicate brush whiskers, especially, those made with natural bristles. Use a DIY solution as it matches up to all the expensive solutions. Use one part shampoo and four parts of water. Let your tools soak for a few minutes. Rinse them with clean cold water, and they will be as clean as new. Dish soap, moisturising shampoo, and face wash are also popular options.

Disinfecting

Avoid skin issues with these makeup and cosmetics cleaning tips.

You can disinfect your brushes by using one part vinegar and two parts of water. Give your brushes a swirl in the mix and rinse them off with clean cold water. Avoid getting the handle wet.

Drying

Dry your brush by hanging them by the edge of the counter or you can also squeeze the moisture on a dry towel. Reshape the brush head by gently shaping the bristles from the bottom to the tip. Don’t just leave them to dry on a towel, they will get mouldy easily.

Replacing makeup and tools

Most cosmetics come with an expiration timeline ranging from six to 24 months. Your makeup tools are best used for a year and not more. It is wiser to invest in budget and multi-purpose tools that can perform many functions at the same time.

Cleaning your cosmetics

A thumb-rule before applying and removing makeup is to ensure that you wash your hands clean. This will drastically minimise the transfer of germs. Every week, disinfect the edge of jars, tubes, caps and covers. Remove products from the edges and swab your lipsticks with clean cotton pads. Protect your powered cosmetics such as blush and eye shadows from getting contaminated by using latex sponge, or use disposable applicators.

One of the ways to avoid harming your skin and ensuring you are hygienic is to use disposable tools. Cotton swabs, single-use brushes and mascara wands, cotton pads and one-time use lashes can be used as alternatives. Also, keep the area in which you store your makeup tools and items dry and tidy. Keep them away from sun and heat-generating sources. Clean your cosmetics and makeup regularly so that they last longer and give you glamorous results every time.

